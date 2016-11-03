PolyMet submits application for permit to mine

The 15,000-page document, years in the works, lays out the company's detailed plans to blast open the mine pit, build a processing center near Hoyt Lakes, design and operate water treatment technology and then close the mine and rehabilitate the site when the copper, nickel, gold other precious metals are played-out.

The permit application, which the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will now review, also includes PolyMet’s proposal for a financial assurance package — money guaranteed and set aside to fix any problems that might happen years into the future, even if the company leaves town or files for bankruptcy.

The DNR is expected to review the applications over several months, demand changes and negotiate over how much money should be set aside to pay for any unforeseen trouble.

If and when the DNR approves a draft permit to mine, the document will be subject to a lengthy public review period and possibly a formal “contested case hearing” in front of an administrative law judge.

“It’s going to take a number of months to get through this application and then it will go out to the public” for review and comment, likely sometime in 2017, Brad Moore, PolyMet executive vice president of environmental and governmental affairs, told the News Tribune.

The permit to mine is considered the most important, and most controversial, of nearly two dozen state and federal permits PolyMet will need before it can start construction and operations. Other key permits are for wetlands replacement, air and water emissions, water usage and dam safety.

Those permits “are really the heart of what you need to mine in the state of Minnesota,” Moore noted.

The permit application shows no change in the amount of ore PolyMet intends to dig or process annually or the number of proposed employees -- about 300 to start with the potential of another 60 jobs if a secondary processing site is added in the future.

Supporters say the all-new kind of mining will pump $550 million in new money into the regional economy each year, welcome diversification in an area hard-hit by the cyclical iron ore industry.

But critics say the potential for polluted runoff from the site is too great, and that the potential environmental harm isn’t worth the risk -- especially the risk of acidic runoff when sulfur-bearing rock is exposed to air and water, a situation unique to copper mining.

The processing center would be located in the former LTV Steel Mining Co. taconite facility near Hoyt Lakes with the open pit copper mine a few miles away, not far from Babbitt.

PolyMet’s environmental impact statement was approved earlier this year by the DNR after a nearly 10-year environmental review period that included a do-over after the initial review was deemed inadequate by federal regulators. PolyMet is still waiting for federal approval of its plan to replace wetlands lost at the mine site and for approval of a land exchange with the U.S. Forest Service needed to acquire the mine site.

Toronto-based PolyMet is a so-called “Canadian junior" mining company with the Hoyt Lakes mine the only project it has. The company will need to raise more than a half-billion dollars from investors and lenders to actually build-out the mine, with financing likely to come after permits are approved.

