PolyMet Mining Corp. on Wednesday announced it was selling more stock in a private offering to raise more money to get its proposed Minnesota copper mine project through the permitting process.

The company also will trade more stock for cash from its largest investor, Glencore.

In securities documents filed Wednesday in Canada and the U.S., PolyMet said it would increase the private sale announced in September from about $10 million to a total of $30 million.

The additional nearly $20 million is to be used for operations as the company seeks state and federal permits to start work on the mine.

Last month PolyMet announced it would sell $10 million of stock in a "private placement" to raise money for ongoing efforts to develop its copper mine near Hoyt Lakes. While the buyer wasn't disclosed in U.S. securities releases, it was identified in the Canadian securities filing as Toronto-based Paradigm Capital Inc.

In addition to the private offering, Switzerland-based Glencore has informed PolyMet that it intends to exercise its rights to maintain its prorated share of the total number of stock units sold and will buy another 14 million units for another $10.5 million cash for PolyMet.

The $30 million from Wednesday's filings is needed because PolyMet is spending money preparing permit applications for state and federal agencies at a time the company has no income.

In June, PolyMet said it had secured a $14 million loan from Glencore, to help the junior mining company advance the mine. Under agreements struck last year, Glencore now owns 28.4 percent of PolyMet stock. Glencore could eventually hold 37.4 percent of PolyMet under new terms of an $11 million loan Glencore gave to PolyMet in January.

Wednesday's move won't raise Glencore's overall holdings in PolyMet, but signals the company's continued interest in what would be Minnesota's first copper mine and processing center.

In addition to securing permits, the company will need hundreds of millions of dollars more to actually build the project, either from investors or creditors. In addition to the $250 million already spent so far, another estimated $600 million or more will be needed to dig the open-pit mine, build railroad and other infrastructure and restart the long-shuttered LTV processing center to get the mine producing copper, nickel and other valuable metals.

The proposed PolyMet copper project is expected to employ 300 people for 20 or more years. Supporters say the new kind of mining will help diversify the regional economy now tied to iron ore mining. Critics say copper mining presents unique environmental concerns, especially tainted runoff that could harm waterways.