Iron ore concentrate is carried by a conveyer belt at Magnetation's Plant 2 near Bovey in 2014. (2014 file photo / News Tribune)

In a statement Thursday, the company said its focus now shifts to shutting down its remaining operations -- an iron ore concentrate recovery plant outside Grand Rapids and a pellet-making plant in Reynolds, Ind. -- "in order to preserve their value for a potential buyer of the plants.

"We are grateful for the contributions of the hundreds and hundreds of people over the last five years on this pioneering effort. We are hopeful that a buyer of the plants will be secured so that all stakeholders can look forward to a better future."

The bankruptcy court continued hearing the case Thursday after an all-day hearing Tuesday reached no resolution.

Under the settlement agreement, AK Steel will pay $32 million to the creditors to terminate a purchase agreement for Magnetation pellets, an agreement that has been the subject of ongoing legal action. Magnetation's assets will be sold off to pay creditors.

At one point Magnetation had more than 500 employees as it rocketed into Iron Range headlines in recent years with a proprietary technology to recover valuable iron ore concentrate out of leftover waste material from decades-old mining sites.

After iron ore prices crashed in 2014, the company lost customers and saw dwindling demand, forcing it to close three of four Iron Range operations, lay off hundreds of workers and file for bankruptcy in May 2015.

Magnetation's owners had been holding out hope that a savior investor would jump in, agree to pay off debts, keep the company running under the same management and keep employees working.

The company's remaining plants had employed about 250 people.