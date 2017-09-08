Allete’s water subsidiary expands
Allete Inc. has added to the water side of its holdings, the Duluth-based utility company announced Friday.
U.S. Water Services, which is owned by Allete, purchased Plymouth, Minn.-based Tonka Water, which supplies water treatment systems to customers in 49 states and four Canadian provinces. Tonka Water was founded in 1956.
Allete acquired U.S. Water, which is based in St. Michael, Minn., in 2015. Vince Meyer, manager of investor relations for Allete, described the addition of Tonka Water as a “small acquisition,” equivalent to 10 percent or less of the U.S. Water purchase.
U.S. Water serves more than 4,800 industrial customers, including a significant number of Fortune 500 companies, according to Allete.