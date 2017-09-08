Allete’s water subsidiary expands

Allete acquired U.S. Water, which is based in St. Michael, Minn., in 2015. Vince Meyer, manager of investor relations for Allete, described the addition of Tonka Water as a “small acquisition,” equivalent to 10 percent or less of the U.S. Water purchase.

U.S. Water serves more than 4,800 industrial customers, including a significant number of Fortune 500 companies, according to Allete.