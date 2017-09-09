Tribes ask for Line 3 judge dismissal

In filings to the Public Utilities Commission — the state body that gets final say over the contentious oil pipeline project — the Red Lake Band of Chippewa and White Earth Band of Ojibwe are asking for Administrative Law Judge Eric Lipman to be taken off the case.

Lipman previously ruled in favor of Enbridge's Sandpiper pipeline, which was pulled by the company last year. The Sandpiper would have taken the same route between Clearbrook, Minn., and the Superior terminal as the proposed Line 3 replacement, and that is where the issue arises.

"Because of his previous decision on nearly identical facts and environmental concerns, Judge Lipman cannot be impartial in this case," the tribes wrote. "It is difficult to conclude anything but that the result is preordained."

That the deck may be stacked against tribes and other opponents of the pipeline has been a source of frustration as the permitting process wears on in Minnesota and construction has already begun in Canada and Wisconsin — the latter already the site of pipeline protests in recent weeks.

The adequacy of the final environmental impact statement is one of many steps remaining for Enbridge as it seeks the state's permission to cross the state with new pipe carrying 760,000 barrels of oil per day. Line 3 was originally built to handle that much oil but, at nearly 50 years old, it has been reduced to half that capacity. The $6.5 billion replacement would run just over 1,000 miles from Hardisty, Alberta, to Superior, with 337 miles crossing Minnesota.

Following further public and evidentiary hearings, a decision could be made by the PUC as soon as next spring, though the adequacy issue could play a role in delaying that. Enbridge hopes to have the line fully operational in 2019.

The final environmental impact statement can be found at public libraries across the state and at mn.gov/commerce/energyfacilities/line3/. Comments on the adequacy of the document can be made through 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 via email at publicadvisor.puc@state.mn.us; by mail to Scott Ek, Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, 121 Seventh Place E., Suite 350, St. Paul, MN 55101; or by fax at (651) 297-7073. Comments should include "Line 3 Project Final EIS Adequacy" and docket numbers 14-916 or 15-137.