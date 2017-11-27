On Monday, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder announced that the company has signed a deal with the state to halt pipeline operations if severe weather hits the current-churned stretch of water that separates Lakes Michigan and Huron, and that a replacement pipeline that would tunnel under the Straits will be explored.

Enbridge’s Line 5 was built in 1953 and carries up to 540,000 barrels per day of oil and natural gas liquids between Superior and Sarnia, Ontario, northeast of Detroit.

The 645-mile line briefly splits into two smaller pipelines where it crosses the Straits, just west of the iconic Mackinac Bridge.

The area is one of the most scenic spots in all of the Great Lakes. It is also considered the worst possible place for an oil spill in all the Great Lakes because of the powerful currents that can flow either east or west depending on weather and water conditions.

“Business as usual by Enbridge is not acceptable and we are going to ensure the highest level of environmental safety standards are implemented to protect one of Michigan’s most valuable natural resources,” Snyder said in a news release. “The items required in this agreement are good strides forward. The state is evaluating the entire span of Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline and its future, but we cannot wait for the analyses to be completed before taking action to defend our waterways.”

Monday’s agreement calls for shutting down the lines if waves at the Straits reach 8 feet or greater for more than 60 minutes. It also calls for the company to explore building a new pipe or pipes that would tunnel under the Straits. The existing pipes lie on the bottom of the lakebed, a design that has left the two steel tubes exposed to the powerful currents.

"Many Michiganders have joined Governor Snyder in expressing, with increasing frequency, concerns regarding the safety of Line 5 in the Straits," company spokesman Ryan Duffy said. "Enbridge not only is hearing those concerns, we are listening. Most important, we are taking actions to address these concerns."

One conservation group said Monday it worried that any plan to tunnel under the Great Lakes doesn’t go far enough. It wants a new route that avoids a Great Lakes crossing altogether.

“We are concerned that this agreement could shortcut exploration of better options for protecting the Great Lakes, while favoring the tunneling option under the Straits, which could still pose an unacceptable risk to our waters,” said Mike Shriberg, regional executive director of the National Wildlife Federation.

The agreement also calls for the replacement of the segment of Line 5 that runs under the St. Clair River that runs between lower Michigan and Ontario.

Monday’s announcement comes after demands from conservation groups and politicians of both parties that the aged lines be removed or replaced.

Earlier this year, the State of Michigan released a report, funded by Enbridge but overseen by the state, that examined several alternatives to move the Line 5 oil from Superior to Sarnia. A pipeline route through Wisconsin and around the southern tip of Lake Michigan was considered a likely option. That is a move that could add to the existing Enbridge pipeline network in Wisconsin that already has the capacity to move more than 2 million barrels of oil per day across the length of the state.

Monday’s agreement also calls for Enbridge to look at better pipeline monitoring technologies, including underwater cameras, to keep an eye on the lines for leaks. It also calls for the company to explore options to better protect the pipes from an anchor strike from freighters traveling through the busy navigation corridor.

Snyder’s news release made it clear that no final decisions on the future of Line 5 have been reached.

“Today’s agreement does not represent a final decision by the state regarding Line 5, but instead provides a clear schedule on which a decision will either be reached cooperatively with Enbridge or the state will take another path,” the release stated. “In the meantime, the actions mandated in the agreement will improve the information available and improve safety, stewardship, and transparency."