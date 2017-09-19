Dollar General breaks ground in Poplar

Dollar General spokeswoman Angela Petkovic said the new store is slated to open this winter, depending on construction progress. It will employ up to 10 people.

Village Board members have been aware of the incoming store for about a year as it went through the process of getting the plans approved by the state and purchasing the land, according to Board President Randy Jones.

"It's good to see a business coming to town although it will affect other businesses," Jones said. "Hopefully it will bring enough business to town that they won't be adversely affected."

The company places a priority on meeting customer needs when choosing store locations, Petkovic said.

"We know convenience is a major factor in our customers' shopping decisions as we generally serve customers within a 3- to 5-mile radius, or 10-minute drive," she said.

When it opens, the Poplar site will be the third Dollar General store in Douglas County, joining locations in Solon Springs and Superior.

Other Dollar General store locations in the Northland include Floodwood, Moose Lake, Ely, Aurora, Virginia, Chisholm, Cohasset, International Falls, Minong and Mellen.