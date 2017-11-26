Duluth property transactions for Nov. 15-21, 2017

18 N. 41st Ave. E., Keith and Candy L. Irwin purchased from Terry and Mary Stromdahl for $199,000, residential, 10/17.

22 S. 54th Ave. E., Candace Allender, et al., purchased from Marjorie J. Weatherby for $140,000, residential, 10/17.

17 S. 57th Ave. E., Matthew Nelson and Angela Hansen purchased from Janelle R. and Joseph T. Levoir for $200,000, residential, 10/17.

412 N. 59th Ave. W., Matthew R. Wicklund purchased from Richard Haggy for $102,000, residential, 10/17.

702 N. 64th Ave. W., Wendy A. and John A. Newell purchased from James W. and Darlene Subialka for $240,000, residential, 10/17.

525 N. 82nd Ave. W., Waylon Munch purchased from the Margaret A. Overfors revocable trust for $160,000, residential, 10/17.

3028 N. 87th Ave. W., Jonathan and Ashley A. Lindvall purchased from Renee J. and Kevin R. Randa for $184,500, residential, 10/17.

12 N. Boundary Ave., Brandon Sahlin and Lesle Kersten purchased from Elisabet B. Casserberg for $156,500, residential, 10/17.

7531 Brighton St., Ericka J. Parson purchased from Kimberly and Doug Olsen for $164,900, residential, 10/17.

4511 Cooke St., Tyra M. Kerr purchased from David J. and Rebecca E. Emerson for $171,000, residential, 10/17.

2957 Devonshire St., Knife Falls Properties LLC purchased from Joseph T. Weiner for $60,000, residential, 10/17.

4116 W. Eighth St., Ivars A. and Stephanie A. Linde purchased from Robert D. Hansey for $88,092, residential, 10/17.

48 E. Faribault St., Sarah J. Wisdorf purchased from Minnesota Premier Properties for $148,500, residential, 10/17.

1811 W. First St., Hillside Views LLC purchased from Green Kamp Wilk LLC for $659,000, residential, 10/17.

1720 W. First St., Michael T. Giese LLC purchased from RWR LLC for $190,200, commercial (with buildings), 10/17.

5141 Glenwood St., Lauri C. Indvik purchased from Kory B. Johnson for $174,500, residential, 10/17.

2164 Hillcrest Drive, Terry A. and Mary E. Stromdahl purchased from the Shirley M. Viergutz trust for $159,000, residential, 10/17.

618 Hovland Lane, Gregory S. and Sarah E. Whitaker purchased from Peder B. and Siiri C. Morse for $84,300, residential, 10/17.

618 Hovland Lane, Peder B. and Siri C. Morse purchased from Dale and Janet Tauer for $95,000, residential, 10/17.

5202 Idlewild St., Jennifer D. Silverness purchased from Kevin M. Wilson and Robin Raley for $339,900, residential, 10/17.

3314 Kolstad Ave., David H. and Judy M. Peterson purchased from Emebet Davies for $242,000, residential, 10/17.

220 E. Locust St., Kelly R. Bastle purchased from William T. and Kathleen M. Martin for $203,500, residential, 10/17.

318 Marshall St., Wilma Rahn purchased from Mark N. O. and Beth M. Westhed for $254,900, residential, 10/17.

309 Maryland St., Maas Group LLC purchased from Federal National Mortgage Association for $75,000, residential, 10/17.

3029 Morris Thomas Road, Jared Hinks purchased from Pamela Brown for $145,000, residential, 10/17.

137 W. Myrtle St., Lisa Muehlberger purchased from Donald J. and Judy L. Carlson for $165,000, residential, 10/17.

2809 Palisade Drive, William Lancaster and K. Stokes purchased from Jon E. and Angela J. Johnson for $215,000, residential, 10/17.

9235 Park Place, Dieryck W. Holmes purchased from Heidi J. and Jared Hinks for $144,900, residential, 10/17.

2428 Piedmont Ave., Ivars A. and Stephanie A. Linde purchased from Stephen Nelson, et al., for $101,000, residential, 10/17.

144 W. Redwing St., Cassandra Stevens and C. Connolly purchased from Mary Holschuh and Michael Baker for $169,000, residential, 10/17.

923 Ridgewood Road, Bradley Anderson purchased from Paul W. and Mary S. Gunderson for $374,500, residential, 10/17.

3520 E. Second St., Paul B. and Corin M. Knowles purchased from the Michele I. Walsh revocable trust for $350,000, residential, 10/17.

509 Selfridge Drive, Puttagounder D. Swaminathan purchased from Brittani K. and Nicholas Pearson for $112,900, residential, 10/17.

614 N. Seventh Ave. E., Michael P. Rasmusson purchased from Sandra and Paul E. Robinson for $800, residential, 10/17.

4511 W. Seventh St., Joseph and Christin Niedergeses purchased from Scott Johnson for $145,000, residential, 10/17.

4608 W. Seventh St., Kristine A. Stainbrook purchased from Wendy A. and John A. Newell for $179,900, residential, 10/17.

906 N. Sixth Ave. E., Thomas R. Gergen purchased from Gregory A. and Teri L. Carlson for $74,000, residential, 10/17.

4023 W. Sixth St., Jennifer Snyder purchased from Angela Hansen for $125,900, residential, 10/17.

619 W. Skyline Parkway, Dawn M. Holmberg purchased from Evergreen Builders Inc. for $227,000, residential, 10/17.

1215 W. Third St., David C. and Denise M. Nord purchased from Ruth A. and Charles Dejarnette for $200,000, residential, 10/17.

231 W. Third St., Megan N. Schilling purchased from Freeland Lending LLC for $106,783, residential, 10/17.

106 W. Toledo St., Wesley A. Westermann-Schley purchased from Thomas Haggy for $135,000, residential, 10/17.

563 W. Winona St., Christopher and Christine Todd purchased from William and Marjorie Maloney for $207,000, residential, 10/17.

Address unassigned, Forest Wright purchased from Ingrid Johnston for $4,100, residential, 10/17.

Address unassigned, Nancy Odden and Douglas Britton purchased from Thomas H. Selinski for $550,345, residential, 10/17.

Address unassigned, Prospect Asset Management LLC purchased from Matthew C. Carter for $17,000, residential, 10/17.