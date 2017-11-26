Biz Buzz for Nov. 27, 2017

• Lake Superior College has hired alumna Nicole Okstad as a college lab assistant for the integrated manufacturing program. She will run the LSC Manufacturing Auxiliary Classroom trailer, a mobile unit that circulates to high schools to promote the manufacturing program. Okstad, a Proctor native, graduated from LSC's integrated manufacturing program with a welding diploma and a rapid prototype and design certificate in 2017.

• Michelle Buria has joined RSM US Wealth Management in Duluth as its director. Buria's previous experience includes developing financial plans and working with complex investment and insurance strategies. Buria will help clients make thoughtful decisions about wealth management and retirement.

AWARDS/RECOGNITIONS

• MnDOT District 1 won a grading and base merit award for Highway 1 in St. Louis County. The award-winning work is part of the Eagle Nest Lake Area project to reconstruct Highway 1/169. The recognized work on Highway 1 was completed on schedule and on budget.

• North Shore Scenic Railroad's Christmas City Express train was ranked as one of the ten "BEST in the Country" by MSN.

• Melissa Graftaas of Architecture Advantage was elevated to the Society of American Registered Architects College of Fellows. This honor is for exemplary service to SARA, outstanding achievement in design and construction practice, and service to the advancement of the profession of architecture. Graftaas has served on the National Board and was the editor and graphic designer of the monthly national publication SARAScope from 2004-10. She is a member of the Minnesota Council, where she has organized events, programs and the 2009 National Convention.

• Paul A. Johnsen of Otis Magie Insurance Agency has been recognized by the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors for his 35 years of committed professional leadership and advanced knowledge. Johnsen earned this designation through a series of rigorous examinations and has maintained the designation by annual attendance in a continuing education program.

• UCare for Seniors medicare plan in Minnesota was recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance for excellent member experience and quality outcomes. This recognition bolsters confidence in UCare's Medicare offers for Minnesotans searching for the right plan during open enrollment.

• The University of Wisconsin-Superior has been named to the Military Times Best: Colleges 2018 rankings. The recognition is given to schools who rank the highest in assessment of veteran and military student services and rates of academic achievement.

• Duluth's Northwood Children's Services, the oldest child-care agency in Minnesota, was presented with the Provider of the Year award in St. Paul during the annual meeting of the state's National Alliance on Mental Illness affiliate. The award recognizes an organization that provides mental health services that demonstrate excellence, respect and best practice. Accepting the award was Richard Wolleat, president and CEO.

CERTIFICATIONS/ACCREDITATIONS

• Julie Juntti, supervisor of chemical dependency and mental health at Carlton County Public Health & Human Services, received her Frontline Leadership Certificate from the UMD Center for Economic Development's Continuing Education program.

• CW Technology announces that Christopher Moe, who has been with the company for two years and is in a network administration role, earned his Microsoft MCSA Office 365 Certification, allowing him to better educate and work with clients on cloud computing platforms.

• The UMD Center for Economic Development's Continuing Education program announces that Mike Totenhagen, an engineer with ARcelorMittal, earned his business communications certificate.

• Catherine Schneeweis of St. Ann's has graduated from the Leading and Managing Nonprofit Organizations Certificate Program through the Center of Continuing Education at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

NEW BUSINESS/NAME CHANGE

• Duluth professional organizing business Northland Organizing has changed its name to Live Simply with Kim. Owner Kim Schlichting helps clients prioritize and focus on what's important to them. She has clients in Duluth, Superior, Ely, Virginia, Hibbing and Bayfield.

FORMER RESIDENTS

• Tom Stoneburner, PE, LEED AP, will become president and CEO of TKDA in 2018. Stoneburner, a Hibbing native, has been employed with the employee-owned engineering, architecture and planning firm for more than 30 years. He has served as vice president of TKDA's largest division, Facilities Engineering, since 2006.

OPEN HOUSE

• Range Floral, 2902 E. Third Ave., Hibbing, is having an open house from 5-8 p.m. Friday to celebrate their remodeled store. The remodel resulted in a larger show room and more workspace.