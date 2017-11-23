Longtime Virginia restaurant to close
Michael's on the Course, which has operated at the Virginia Golf Course for the past 17 years, will end operations when its lease expires next month.
The management of the bar-restaurant made the announcement on Facebook this week that the business will close on Dec. 16 "after a wonderful 17 years of serving the Iron Range."
They said they decided against pursuing a new lease agreement, and encouraged customers to make use of gift certificates in the coming weeks.
Meanwhile, the city of Virginia has posted an announcement online seeking a new lessee for the bar-restaurant space at the municipal golf course.