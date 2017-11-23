Search
    Longtime Virginia restaurant to close

    By News Tribune Today at 10:00 a.m.

    Michael's on the Course, which has operated at the Virginia Golf Course for the past 17 years, will end operations when its lease expires next month.

    The management of the bar-restaurant made the announcement on Facebook this week that the business will close on Dec. 16 "after a wonderful 17 years of serving the Iron Range."

    They said they decided against pursuing a new lease agreement, and encouraged customers to make use of gift certificates in the coming weeks.

    Meanwhile, the city of Virginia has posted an announcement online seeking a new lessee for the bar-restaurant space at the municipal golf course.

