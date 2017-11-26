East Hillside resident runs coffee roastery from home

Toward the end of the roast, Crawford used a wooden handle to extract samples from the drum and examined the beans under a bright LED light and smelled them. If they needed more time, he placed them back in the drum and repeated the process until the color and smell of the beans were just right.

"I've definitely made a challenge to myself to not just rely on a computer screen because it is a sensory experience," Crawford said.

Crawford, 30, roasts coffee from his East Hillside home's spare bedroom, where a black and chrome coffee roaster stretches across the exterior wall and branches of ductwork carry the roaster's exhaust out the window. Bags of imported coffee beans — green and unroasted — cover a wire shelf along the side wall.

But since July, Crawford has been selling roasted coffee beans directly to customers at farmers markets and pop-up events as Perennial Coffee.

In 2016, Crawford taught himself how to roast coffee on an electric roaster about the size of a small microwave.

"I had to forge that path myself," Crawford said.

He started by focusing on education and tasting coffees. At first, it was just about roasting coffee for himself.

"I wanted to buy just pounds at a time and just roast those and experience a coffee and move on to the next coffee, essentially," Crawford said.

Then, in the spring of 2017, he invested in the larger roaster, which consists of a stainless steel drum turning as heat is applied from the bottom.

The beans are heated in two main ways: convection — hot air heating the beans — and conduction — the hot drum surface transferring heat to the beans. The beans go in green, but are dried out in the roaster and change to yellow, then brown.

Crawford hopes to share his knowledge, exposing more people to quality coffee.

"I've learned a lot so I think I can help people raise the bar," Crawford said.

It might not be long until he upgrades again. Crawford expects to move into a space at the Duluth Folk School in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, where he and other small-scale craft food and beverage makers might share a kitchen space. Crawford plans to bring his current machine over, which can roast up to two pounds of beans at a time, but he also wants to upgrade to a larger one that could roast five to seven times more beans at once.

While he wants to increase production, he also wants to ensure he can help coffee drinkers learn about each cup of coffee's story — from the specific farm the beans were grown at to brewing techniques.

"I really want to be different in offering people a real variety in flavors and educating people about flavors, origins, processing methods and roasting technique," Crawford said.

Lisa Wentworth, a Duluth food blogger, said she connected with Crawford over Instagram and was drawn to his sustainability practices and level of detail.

"He kind of let me into his coffee world," Wentworth said.

That included a demonstration of how he roasts his coffee and co-hosting a cupping — or, tasting — event where he not only shared different coffees, but explained his bean selection and roasting practices, Wentworth said.

"He puts a lot of care and effort into where his coffee is coming from and roasting it properly for the best cup of coffee," Wentworth said.

Crawford considers himself to be part of the third wave of coffee, where the focus is on the experience and quality, he said. The first wave commodified coffee and made it accessible to the general public — like Folgers. The second wave mainstreamed specialty coffees — like Starbucks. The third wave places importance on knowing where the beans came from, roasting the beans and tasting the coffee.

Scott Clifton, co-owner of the Makers Mercantile, a store featuring regional handmade products, said the attention to detail is noticeable.

"When you're not just turning out tons and tons of coffee, you can do some fun things with it that you don't see everywhere," Clifton said.

A consciousness toward sustainability came from experiences in Crawford's home state of Arizona, where he worked on several agricultural projects involving vineyards and orchards.

He also took courses as part of a sustainable communities master's degree program at Northern Arizona University.

"There's so many things stacked against farmers in general all across the world and I feel like it's really important for me to be supporting them," Crawford said.

Crawford wants the experience of coffee — from farmer to drinker — to be pleasant.

"I just want to roast coffee and drink it with people. Hopefully, it makes them happy," Crawford said.