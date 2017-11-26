The Memo: What to know in business this week for Nov. 27

The Word

"The administrative law judge's Findings of Fact, Conclusions of Law, and Recommendation (Report) is anticipated to be served and filed by March 30, 2018," wrote Administrative Law Judge Ann C. O'Reilly last week, pushing the original deadline for her Enbridge Line 3 report back a month. That will likely delay the Public Utility Commission's decision on the pipeline from the end of April to May or June if not later, with the judge citing "the unexpected length of the evidentiary hearing, the size and cost of the evidentiary transcript, the amount of time necessary for the court reporters to prepare the transcripts of the evidentiary hearings, and the voluminous record developed in this case."

The Lead

While the turkey continues to digest, and leftovers continue to rest, here are a few fun facts about turkeys I learned from Minnesota's nation-leading turkey industry. Per the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association, each bird brings in $17.46 in economic activity; it takes 75-80 pounds of feed to raise a 30-pound turkey; the state's big three turkey companies employ more than 7,600 people; and there are 46 million turkeys raised in Minnesota every year.

The Meeting: Shop outside

There is a plethora, you read that right, a plethora of outdoor Christmas shopping this weekend. Start at the Duluth Winter Village at Glensheen from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, which will have more than 40 local vendors on site. Head up the shore to the long-running Julebyen at Knife River, which runs Friday through Sunday, then jump across the lake to Superior's Christmas Market at the corner of Hammond and Broadway Saturday and Sunday. And don't forget to get something for your favorite business reporter.

