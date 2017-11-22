Avenue C restaurant closes in Cloquet
Avenue C restaurant in Cloquet has not opened for business since Friday, and staff members from the restaurant say they found out last Thursday night that the restaurant was closing.
The restaurant had been open for less than a year, after lengthy and extensive renovations to the space formerly occupied by Eclipse Paint and Design Studio in Cloquet’s West End.
A “closed” sign was hanging on the door of the restaurant on Wednesday; a call to the restaurant went unanswered and its Facebook page was inaccessible. Further attempts to reach owner Doug Smith were unsuccessful.