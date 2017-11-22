Search
    Avenue C restaurant closes in Cloquet

    By Pine Journal Today at 3:36 p.m.
    Chef Travis Smitke creates a flatbread appetizer with roasted pears, cheeses and prosciutto. (2015 Pine Journal file photo)

    Avenue C restaurant in Cloquet has not opened for business since Friday, and staff members from the restaurant say they found out last Thursday night that the restaurant was closing.

    The restaurant had been open for less than a year, after lengthy and extensive renovations to the space formerly occupied by Eclipse Paint and Design Studio in Cloquet’s West End.

    A “closed” sign was hanging on the door of the restaurant on Wednesday; a call to the restaurant went unanswered and its Facebook page was inaccessible. Further attempts to reach owner Doug Smith were unsuccessful.

