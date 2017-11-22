Downtown Duluth pop-ups return
Three pop-up retailers are taking advantage of rent-free holiday storefronts as part of the Duluth Greater Downtown Council’s ongoing tradition that has seen seven past pop-ups open permanent locations downtown.
The Duluth Children’s Museum brings a free mini-museum experience at 408 W. Superior St.
Hucklebeary will offer creative stationery, cards and other gifts at 106 E. Superior St.
Wreath Operations, run by veterans for veterans, will offer wreaths and other holiday items at 122 W. First St.
Shops will be open by Small Business Saturday this weekend.