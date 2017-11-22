Duluth Winter Village returns Dec. 2-3

The free festival runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 2-3 and features vendors in wood cabins, live animals, carollers, lakeside campfires and food and beverages — plus a free outdoor yoga class at noon Dec. 3.

"Now in our second year, we've smoothed things out and added the features that our guests requested," Mallory Moore, Duluth Winter Village president, said in a news release. "That includes a beer tent from Sir Ben's and an outdoor lounge by Loll Designs, free reusable shopping bags for the first 1,500 guests on both days and better signage around the event."

Thousands flocked to the inaugural Winter Village last year, which caused some parking hassles. This year there will not be parking available at Glensheen, with drivers instead directed to Lot B on the University of Minnesota Duluth campus, with shuttles running throughout the event.

More information, including a list of vendors, can be found at duluthwintervillage.com.

Similar events will take place the same weekend in Knife River — the long-running Julebyen Dec. 1-3 — and in Superior with the eighth annual Christmas Market Dec. 2-3 at the corner of Hammond Avenue and Broadway Street.