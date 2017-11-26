Business Snapshot: North Country Towing
Name: North Country Towing LLC
Owner: Scott Goode
Why does this exist? We decided to start this business after working in the industry for many years and thought we could offer good, quality service at a fair price. How's business? Business has been very good. We work very closely with a lot of great repair and body shops in town. Our business has grown every year for the past seven years.
What's your competitive advantage? Our competitive advantage is we are a small company with low overhead so we can offer great quality service at a very fair price.
Who works for you? We have a staff that has over 20 years of experience.
Where can we find you? You can find us on Facebook and by calling (218) 729-8875.
To see your business profiled here, email answers to the above questions to biz@duluthnews.com along with a photo or logo.