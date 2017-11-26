Search
    Business Snapshot: North Country Towing

    By News Tribune Today at 10:00 p.m.

    Name: North Country Towing LLC

    Owner: Scott Goode

    Why does this exist? We decided to start this business after working in the industry for many years and thought we could offer good, quality service at a fair price. How's business? Business has been very good. We work very closely with a lot of great repair and body shops in town. Our business has grown every year for the past seven years.

    What's your competitive advantage? Our competitive advantage is we are a small company with low overhead so we can offer great quality service at a very fair price.

    Who works for you? We have a staff that has over 20 years of experience.

    Where can we find you? You can find us on Facebook and by calling (218) 729-8875.

    To see your business profiled here, email answers to the above questions to biz@duluthnews.com along with a photo or logo.

