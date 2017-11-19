The American mental health crisis is reflected in the findings of a 2017 study by the Kaiser Family Foundation. It reported:

• Approximately 18 percent of Americans have a mental or behavioral disorder

• Forty-four percent of respondents knows someone who has been addicted to prescription painkillers

• One in five Americans say that they or a family member did not receive needed mental health services

• About 35 percent of adults with serious illnesses are not getting the mental health treatment they need

• Spending on mental health treatment in this country is currently around $89 billion annually.

An acute shortage of mental health professionals, combined with new behavioral health problems like opioid addiction, has motivated many health care providers in this country to restructure their service delivery systems in search of greater efficiency and effectiveness. Under a new model sponsored by the American Psychiatric Association, called Collaborative Care, psychiatrists provide support to mental health coordinators based in primary care clinics. These psychiatrists do not treat patients directly, but instead help the primary care providers make diagnoses and consider treatment options. Other emerging models include tele-psychiatry services in which psychiatrists provide care directly to patients in primary care or hospital settings through the use of video technology. Since almost 30 percent of patients with medical conditions also have mental health conditions, and more than two-thirds of people with mental health conditions also have medical conditions, it becomes more efficient to coordinate and provide services from one primary care location.

An integrated health approach is currently being conducted by the Duluth-based National Rural Health Resource Center, with funding from the Minnesota Department of Health, Office of Rural Health and Primary Care. In this Integrated Behavioral Health model, which is being implemented in nine rural Minnesota communities, the hospital leads a community-wide initiative to address behavioral health conditions. The hospital enlists the participation and support of all relevant organizations in the community that serve or are impacted by people with mental health conditions, including police, public health, schools, social services, justice, churches and many more. Together, these organizations and individuals develop collaborative solutions to address behavioral health issues, and work to coordinate and improve services and access. For people with behavioral health conditions, and for their families, the coordinated community services provide invaluable support and better service.

The integrated behavioral health initiatives have multiple implications for American businesses. Mental and behavioral health illnesses are a major component of the overall cost of health care and health insurance, and the impact on the health and productivity of American workers is profound. New integrated models of health care are effectively preventing and treating mental health emergencies, lowering overall cost and improving behavioral health treatment. They are examples of innovative new strategies now being used by health care providers and communities to collaboratively address mental health and other population health problems.

Terry Hill is senior adviser for rural health leadership and policy at the Duluth-based National Rural Health Resource Center, and he teaches management and leadership for the MBA program at the College of St. Scholastica. He can be reached at thill@ruralcenter.org.