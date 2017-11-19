Business Snapshot: Duluth Superior Spring

How's business: We have had a great reception in the area so far. Right now we are contacting customers by phone and email. We have also found out that a friendly shaking of hands works well because we can find out what the customer's specific needs might be.

What's your competitive advantage: Our advantage is same-day service U-bolts made onsite with a fully stocked shop of bushings, leaf springs, eye bolts and repair leaves. With quick turnaround time the customer gets back on the road quickly without waiting for parts to arrive by mail.

Who works for you? We have a great, experienced staff with over 90 years combined experience to get the job done right.

Where can we find you? 115 N. 24th Ave. W. in Duluth; (218) 481-7444; duluthsuperiorspring@gmail.com

Where can we find you online? www.DuluthSuperiorSpring.com.

