Biz Buzz for Nov. 20, 2017

• ZMC Hotels, LLC has named Anna Fitzsimmons general manager of the Best Western Bridgeview in Superior. Fitzsimmons entered the ZMC Hotels Manager in Training program in 2012. She was general manager at the downtown Duluth Inn and Days Inn Lakewalk, and assistant general manager at the Best Western Bridgeview. Fitzsimmons is a 2017 graduate of leadership Superior/Douglas County and a board member of #WeAreSuperior.

• The Sisters of the St. Scholastica Monastery have chosen Dawn Carrillo as their new director for the Center for Spirituality and Enrichment. Carrillo has worked in parish ministry for more than 23 years in the Diocese of Saint Cloud, Minn., primarily in the areas of faith formation and liturgy. Carrillo holds a master's degree from Saint John's School of Theology in Collegeville, Minn., and a doctorate of ministry from Aquinas Institute of Theology in St. Louis. Carillo has served in several roles at Saint John's School of Theology and has collaborated with the Spirituality Center at Saint Benedict's monastery as a spiritual director.

• Meyer Group Architecture hired Mark Cichosz as a CAD technician and Elliot McAllister as administrative assistant and graphic designer.

Cichosz has experience in retail and residential design, space planning, estimating and management. He was a home designer and estimator for Bruckelmyer Brothers Construction, and a retail store designer and space planner for Maurices. He holds a bachelor's degree in business management from Walsh College and an associate degree from Oakland Community College.

McAllister graduated from Virginia Secondary School. She attended the University of Minnesota Duluth and majored in graphic design. She was involved in many on-campus organizations, such as Queer and Allied Student Union, VDAY Duluth and TRANS*FORMATION. She helped establish Jefferson People's House cafe and bookstore, creating branding and marketing materials.

• PeopleReady, in Duluth, announces these hires and promotions:

Beth Johnson has been promoted from staffing specialist to market recruiter for the

Wisconsin and Minnesota markets.

Tasha Treadwell has been promoted to a full-time staffing specialist with the completion of a bachelor's degree in human resource management.

Olivia Helmer and Emma Hartigan were hired as staffing specialists to serve its growing base of business customers.

• CW Technology Team announces the following hires and promotions:

Craig Ploetz joined as a proactive support analyst. He has more than 15 years' experience in enterprise level technical support. He will review client networks to ensure they align with the organization's business needs.

Samuel Lockhart was hired as a Level 1 Service Desk Technician. He graduated from the University of Minnesota Duluth in 2016. While a student employee at UMD, he was nominated for the UMD Student Employee of the Year award and the ITSS Roger Petty Customer Service Award. Lockhart has over two years of prior desktop and network technical support experience.

Andrew Radtke joined as a service desk technician. He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth with degrees in communications and English. He has four years' experience in technical account management, assisting clients throughout the Midwest with website product design, implementation and technical support.

Ksenia Olson was hired as inventory manager and purchasing and receiving specialist. Olson has a master's degree from Karelian State Pedagogical University in Petrozovodsk, Russia, with a major in teaching English as a foreign language and a minor in teaching German as a foreign language. She brings more than seven years of experience in retail and wholesale merchandising, inventory control and store management.

Ron Carl joined as a service desk technician. After a 10-year career in the industrial construction field, he headed back to school to earn his degree in network administration and cyber security from Lake Superior College.

Myke Connelly was hired as a client solution specialist. Connelly has five years' experience in management and 10 years' experience in sales.

Andy Mesich is moving from the escalation team to a field technician position. Mesich has supported clients for more than five years, working with them remotely to improve their network infrastructures.

Nikolai Gybin was promoted from service desk technician to an escalations technician. Gybin joined the firm in 2016 and earned his A+ and Network+. His new role will give him an opportunity to resolves complex issues for clients.

Robert Fortner was promoted from service desk technician to escalations technician. Fortner has been with the company since 2015 and earned his A+ and Network+. He was also trained on the IP phone solution, ShoreTel, earning his Connect Onsite Administration Academy certificate.

AWARDS/RECOGNITIONS

• Fryberger, Buchanan, Smith & Frederick, P.A., has been named a "Best Law Firm" by "U.S. News — Best Lawyers." This is the seventh year since 2010 that the law firm has been recognized.

• MnDOT District 1 wins a grading and base merit award for Highway 1 in St. Louis County. The award-winning work is part of the Eagle Nest Lake Area project to reconstruct Highway 1/169. The recognized work on Highway 1 was completed on schedule and on budget.

• North Shore Scenic Railroad's Christmas City Express train was ranked as one of the ten "BEST in the Country" by MSN. MSN is a Web portal and related collection of internet services and apps for windows and mobile devices.

• Melissa Graftaas of Architecture Advantage was elevated to the Society of American Registered Architects College of Fellows. This honor is for the exemplary service to SARA on a local and national level, outstanding achievement in design and construction practice, and service to the advancement of the profession of architecture. Graftaas has been a part of SARA for many years. She has served on the National Board and was the editor and graphic designer of the monthly national publication SARAScope from 2004-10. She is a member of the Minnesota Council, where she has organized events, programs and the 2009 National Convention, and was council president from 2004-10. Graftaas remains an active member of the Council.

• Paul A. Johnsen of Otis Magie Insurance Agency has been recognized by the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors for his 35 years of committed professional leadership and advanced knowledge. Johnsen earned this designation through a series of rigorous examinations and has maintained the designation by annual attendance at an approved CIC continuing education program.

• UCare for Seniors medicare plan in Minnesota was recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance for excellent member experience and quality outcomes. This recognition bolsters confidence in UCare's Medicare offers for Minnesotans searching for the right plan during open enrollment.

CERTIFICATIONS/ACCREDITATIONS

• Julie Juntti, supervisor of chemical dependency and mental health at Carlton County Public Health & Human Services, received her Frontline Leadership Certificate from The UMD Center for Economic Development's Continuing Education program.

• CW Technology announces that Christopher Moe, who has been with the company for two years and is in a network administration role, earned his Microsoft MCSA Office 365 Certification, allowing him to better educate and work with clients on cloud computing platforms.

• The UMD Center for Economic Development's Continuing Education program announces that Mike Totenhagen, an engineer with ARcelorMittal, earned his business communications certificate.

NEW BUSINESS/NAME CHANGE

• Duluth professional organizing business Northland Organizing has changed its name to Live Simply with Kim. Owner Kim Schlichting helps clients prioritize and focus on what's important to them. She has clients in Duluth, Superior, Ely, Virginia, Hibbing and Bayfield.

FORMER RESIDENTS

• Tom Stoneburner, PE, LEED AP, will become president and CEO of TKDA in 2018. Stoneburner, a Hibbing native, has been employed with the employee-owned engineering, architecture and planning firm for more than 30 years. He has served as vice president of TKDA's largest division, Facilities Engineering, since 2006.