Bankruptcies for Sept. 8-13, 2017
This bankruptcy information is gathered from cases filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Duluth Sept. 8-13.
DEBTOR: Barbara C. Miro
- ADDRESS: 720 S. 10th St., Virginia
- CHAPTER 7
- DATE FILED: Sept. 8
- ASSETS: $99,597
- LIABILITIES: $117,900
DEBTOR: Nicole J. Maki aka Nicole J. Dack
- ADDRESS: 913 N. 22nd Ave. W., Duluth
- CHAPTER 7
- DATE FILED: Sept. 12
- ASSETS: $89,634.87
- LIABILITIES: $219,615.41
DEBTOR: Casey G. Tibbs
- ADDRESS: 111 E. Fourth St., Apt. 2, Duluth
- CHAPTER 7
- DATE FILED: Sept. 13
- ASSETS: $5,226
- LIABILITIES: $14,448.02