    Bankruptcies for Sept. 8-13, 2017

    By News Tribune Today at 2:59 p.m.

    This bankruptcy information is gathered from cases filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Duluth Sept. 8-13.

    DEBTOR: Barbara C. Miro

    • ADDRESS: 720 S. 10th St., Virginia
    • CHAPTER 7
    • DATE FILED: Sept. 8
    • ASSETS: $99,597
    • LIABILITIES: $117,900

    DEBTOR: Nicole J. Maki aka Nicole J. Dack

    • ADDRESS: 913 N. 22nd Ave. W., Duluth
    • CHAPTER 7
    • DATE FILED: Sept. 12
    • ASSETS: $89,634.87
    • LIABILITIES: $219,615.41

    DEBTOR: Casey G. Tibbs

    • ADDRESS: 111 E. Fourth St., Apt. 2, Duluth
    • CHAPTER 7
    • DATE FILED: Sept. 13
    • ASSETS: $5,226
    • LIABILITIES: $14,448.02
