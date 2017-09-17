On health care: The health care system's transition to value

To appreciate where the industry is going, it's important to examine where it's been, and to discuss why a new direction is essential to both our health and our economy. Beginning with the introduction of Medicare in 1965, and continuing with periodic modifications to health care reimbursement formulas, the federal government and others paid providers and hospitals on the basis of production. Instead of paying for value — generally defined as quality divided by cost — health care payers, such as Medicare and Medicaid, paid a defined amount for every medical procedure. In basic business theory, payment for production without serious regard for quality generally causes overproduction and inferior products. And, despite the excellent work of dedicated physicians, nurses and other health care personnel, the poorly conceptualized American health care system achieved results that were worse than most other developed countries. By 2010, the cost of American health care was twice as much per capita as that of any other country, and outcomes, in terms of life-expectancy, medical error rates and hospital acquired infection rates, were troubling to both policymakers and health care providers.

The new models included in the Affordable Care Act were focused on value as the end goal. The shift to value payments meant that quality and safety, patient satisfaction, conservative care, chronic illness management and disease prevention were to be rewarded, and overproduction, bad care and waste were to be penalized. Medicare immediately began to shift its payments to the new value models, and the other major health payers followed suit. In 2017, a new federal value payment system for virtually all physicians (approved with bipartisan Congressional support) went into effect. Physicians are now subject to financial bonuses or penalties, based on a combination of their quality scores and their costs, and in the interest of transparency, their scores will be available on the web at Physician Compare.

The predominant new value model is known as an Accountable Care Organization, and there are now more than 500 such Medicare models operating throughout the country, with Medicaid and private options developing as well. In Northeast Minnesota, both Essentia and St. Lukes are operating ACOs, and many rural hospitals are participating as well. Tens of thousands of Medicare patients in the region are now covered by these new service delivery systems.

Early results from the value models have been encouraging. Significant improvements in quality have been documented, and despite the continued escalation of health insurance costs, the overall national health inflation rate is actually declining. In future columns, I'll describe the value models in greater detail and outline how the health care delivery system is being reconfigured to lower business and consumer costs and improve the health of the population.

Terry Hill is senior adviser for rural health leadership and policy at the Duluth-based National Rural Health Resource Center, and he teaches management and leadership for the MBA program at the College of St. Scholastica. He can be reached at thill@ruralcenter.org.