Business Snapshot: Divine Destinations

When was it founded? 10 years ago — October 2007

How's business? Business is exploding and growing year over year as happy clients return and the internet continues to overwhelm and even disappoint DIYers

What's your competitive advantage? I don't do it all. I can sell the world, but I have chosen to specialize in a few destinations, which allows me to know a lot about a few places ensuring my clients have unique experiences and get off the beaten path if they choose. Each of our team members have their niche or specialty which allows us to be laser focused and true experts in our field!

Who works for you? I am super lucky to be blessed with a great team of professionals! Some work from home, others from the office and combined; we have over 100 years experience in the wonderful world of travel!

Where can we find you? We can be found online at 4divinedeals.com, but we also can set up in person or phone calls to discuss special vacations. Sometimes our local clients prefer to meet at our office downtown while others prefer a local coffee shop. There are still others who prefer to call us. Either way, we are flexible!

Where can we find you online? 4divinedeals.com or on social media using the handle 4divinedeals.

