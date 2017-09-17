The Memo: What to know in business this week for Sept. 18

The Word: "The city of Duluth would benefit from the increase in tourism and greater employment opportunities that would result from having Amazon locate a second corporate

headquarters in Minnesota," reads a Duluth City Council resolution supporting the Twin Cities' bid for another Amazon HQ in the metro. We hold no illusions about landing Amazon in the Twin Ports, and there are plenty of good reasons we wouldn't want to. Unless they built a floating corporate palace on Lake Superior?

The Lead: I've seen several people turned away from Wells Fargo downtown recently with bags or jars of coins — the bank no longer has a coin counter, a teller explained to one man, and will only take coins if they are in rolls. This is the same company that set up millions of fake accounts for customers without permission, yet apparently it won't take real money without a hassle.

The Happy Hour: "Honor Brand is better," reads the old advertisements, and Vikre Distillery is hoping that remains the case. The Canal Park spirit maker has unveiled its newest whiskey, named for the house brand that once moved through the Gowan Lenning Brown Co. grocery wholesaler that previously occupied the distillery's headquarters. The "Hay and Sunshine" release is a mix of bourbon, scotch and rye that was born in "The house of Honor Brand," as the sign read 100 years ago.

The Call: Sales tax

What are your thoughts on the city's proposed sales tax increase on November's ballot? Is it going to kill your business? Is anyone going to notice? Is it fair, useful and/or other adjectives? Asking for my buddy, Upcoming Story.

The Memo is a weekly roundup of things to know, ya know? Send business news of all kinds to biz@duluthnews.com and give house brand business reporter Brooks Johnson a call every now and then at (218) 723-5329.