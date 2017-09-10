Biz Buzz for Sept. 4, 2017

• Best Lawyers of America named Darrold Persson of Trenti Law Firm 2018 Lawyer of the Year in personal injury litigation in the Duluth community area, which includes most of northern Minnesota. Persson is "Of Counsel" and limits his practice to plaintiff personal injury litigation. He has been practicing law since 1977, and prior to joining Trenti Law Firm was with Matonich Persson of Hibbing for 40 years. He is a graduate of Hibbing High School, received a bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota and his juris doctor from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks.

• Ecumen Lakeshore in Duluth, along with other Ecumen communities, was named one of Minnesota's Best Places to Work by Minneapolis/Saint Paul Business Journal for the 10th time. The award is based on rankings from an independently conducted employee survey in a variety of categories such as work environment, communication, leadership, teamwork, innovation and employee development. Ecumen was honored in the large-company category.

• The Department of Social Work at the University of Minnesota Duluth announced Melissa Watschke, MSW, LGSW, received the eighth annual "Outstanding MSW Field Supervisor and Civic Engagement Award." The award recognizes a field supervisor who's demonstrated outstanding personal and professional civic engagement. Watschke serves as director of the Center for Equal Access at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth. She was nominated by Jill Fee, an MSW student who completed her Field I internship at the center during the 2016-17 academic year. Watschke served as field supervisor for Fee's field placement at CSS. Watschke has supervised multiple social work students over the last seven years.

• St. Luke's received the 2017 Mission: Lifeline STEMI Gold Receiving Quality Achievement Award and NSTEMI Silver Achievement Award for heart attacks for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association for the treatment of patients who suffer severe heart attacks.

• Century 21 Gilderman and Associates Inc. announced Jodi Olson was named top sales agent for August.

• Miner's Super One Foods in Duluth was named a winner in the "Public Service/Community" category for Supervalu's Master Marketer awards. The national competition recognizes best-in-class marketing efforts by independent grocery retailers served by the company's wholesale distribution business.

CERTIFICATION/ACCREDITATION

• Reliable Insurance Agency in Hermantown announced Micki Wojtysiak obtained her Certified Insurance Counselors designation. The designation means Wojtysiak has further knowledge about various types of policies, coverage, risks and more, and can better serve individuals, families and businesses.

• Age Well Arrowhead announced the following area businesses had employees who completed the Dementia Friendly Work training program. Employees are now qualified to recognize signs of dementia, communicate with those with dementia and create a dementia-friendly physical space. North Shore Bank of Commerce: Brooke Wiuff, Anneke Schram, Patti Katoski, Tim Johnson, Sue Hapy, Tania Sazama, Aili Ratike, Veronica Eklund, Amber Hutchins, Kendra Briggs, Vladimir Skirda and Karen White. Generations Real Estate Group: Josh Fagan, Erin Thorvaldson, Mara Bowman and Katie House.

• The law firm Gerlach Beaumier and Trogdon in Duluth announced paralegal Aprille Beyer received the MnCP credential from the Minnesota Paralegal Association. This is a voluntary certification which seeks to establish a standard of competency for paralegals in Minnesota.

• DSGW Architects in Duluth announce the following staff members passed the Architectural Registration Examination and the National Certified Interior Design Qualifications Examinations. Steve Knutson is a newly registered architect. He joined DSGW in 2007 and focuses on healthcare and education design. Katherine Gerzina has been with DSGW for six years and is also a registered architect. Matt Smith is now a registered architect, with the primary focus of design and project management through construction. He started working for DSGW in 2014 and is an active member of the local chapter of the USGBC and CSI. Lynsey Mogck was an intern with DSGW in 2014 and was hired full-time in 2015. She passed the NCIDQ Examination and earned the NCIDQ Certification.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

• Duluth Airport Authority announced Pascha Apter of Duluth was appointed to its board of directors. Her term will expire on July 1, 2020. Apter is co-owner and CEO of Giant Voices in Duluth. She has more than 20 years of experience helping clients reach their financial, operational and marketing ambitions. Apter graduated from St. Cloud State University with a bachelor's degree in mass communication. She also serves on board of directors for Marshall School. Other board members are: Ken Butler, president; Anna Tanski, vice president; Craig Fellman, secretary; and Patrick Mullen, Dr. Richard Stewart and Todd Fedora.

• Robert Powers joined the board of directors for Allete Inc. Powers spent 41 years in the energy industry, most recently as senior adviser to American Electric Power's chairman and as CEO. In that role he oversaw operations in areas including utility subsidiaries, regulated generation, competitive businesses and physical and cyber security.

EXPANSION

• North Memorial Health opened an air care base at the Eveleth-Virginia Airport, and provides air medical transportation throughout the region. The company transports directly from accident sites to medical facilities as well as between hospitals. The Eveleth-Virginia location is North Memorial Health's seventh air care base. The air crew that works out of the Eveleth-Virginia base has thousands of hours of flight time and consists of pilots, critical care nurses and paramedics. The helicopter serving the community is an Agusta 109 twin-engine that can reach speeds up to 180 miles per hour, and its instrument flight rules capability allows it to fly when other aircraft may be grounded due to weather. North Memorial Health's Air Care program has been in service since 1985 and complements its extensive ambulance operations consisting of 126 ambulances operating out of 18 bases throughout the state of Minnesota and into Wisconsin.

HIRES/PROMOTIONS

• Denny Caneff was named executive director of Superior Hiking Trail Association. Caneff was previously the executive director at two nonprofits in Madison, and has almost 30 years of nonprofit management, soil and water conservation, fundraising and communications experience.

• Essentia Health-Lakewalk Clinic in Duluth hired Dr. Margaret Perko, a family medicine physician. Perko, a native of Eveleth, earned a medical degree from the University of Minnesota Medical School in Duluth and Minneapolis. She completed a residency in family medicine at St. Joseph's Hospital in St. Paul. Perko also earned a master's degree in public health from the University of Minnesota School of Public Health in Minneapolis.

• Miller-Dwan Foundation hired Kerry Jo Johnson as marketing and events specialist. Johnson, a Duluth native, has managed large-scale, multi-faceted marketing, media and events projects and programs for the past 13 years. She earned a bachelor's degree in organizational communication from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

• Age Well Arrowhead hired Peter Hafften as training coordinator, responsible for conducting dementia-friendly trainings for organizations to heighten their awareness of dementia and equip them to respond warmly and effectively when serving people living with dementia and their families. Hafften graduated from the University of Minnesota-Duluth with a bachelor's degree in teaching and has completed Advanced Dementia Capability Training. He's taught lessons ranging from nutrition, leadership, culture, science, brain injuries, and even outdoor education.

• St. Luke's Regional Trauma Center in Duluth hired Dr. Peter Coenen, an emergency medicine physician. Coenen received his medical degree from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in Madison. He completed a residency in emergency medicine at HealthPartners Institute for Medical Education at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he was also resident associate medical director for EMS. Coenen is fluent in Spanish, including medical terminology, and has served as a verbal translator between medical providers and families.

• Wipfli in Duluth announced Scott Hanson was promoted to partner. He is among a group of 13 associates who were promoted to partner in 2017. Hanson has more than 15 years of public accounting experience and specializes in income tax planning and compliance for C corporations, S corporations and LLCs, individual income tax planning and compliance, valuation and merger and acquisition services and estate taxation and trust income taxation. He is a certified public accountant and a member of the Minnesota Society of Certified Public Accountants and the Wisconsin Society of Certified Public Accountants. Hanson also serves as a forensic and valuation services section member and a general member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Hanson holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.