Business Snapshot: Servpro of the Twin Ports

When was it founded? 2010

How's business? Excellent — we continue to add new services to our offerings. Services such as mold testing. This new service allows us to provide an analysis of the presence of molds in various types of buildings to aid in determining the suitability of occupancy in those structures.

What's your competitive advantage? We are the No. 1 provider of services of our kind nationally, we have the greatest brand awareness and our systems are second to none. When we take on a project, it is completed on schedule, on budget and with a high degree of satisfaction to the customer.

Who works for you? Very smart, strong people, who are polite, kind, hard-working and customer service-oriented. They care about helping customers put their lives together after an emergency.

Where can we find you? Online, on the phone, at our office, in the community or anywhere that there is a disaster/emergency where people need immediate help.

Where can we find you online? servprotwinports.com

