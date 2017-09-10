The Memo: What to know in business this week for Sept. 11

The Word: "Population and its growth are important factors for regional economic success, and a stable and aging population in Northeast Minnesota should be a cause for concern, especially considering the decrease in labor force the region has already experienced since 2009," White wrote in the aforementioned DEED report. This is important, class, pay attention.

The Lead: The North Shore is an increasingly attractive place for young cityfolk to start new careers, it seems.Todd Zins and Holly Johnson have taken ownership of The Outpost Motel about 10 miles east of Grand Marais after leaving the Twin Cities lives behind. The two reported to the Superior Hiking Trail Association the place has been booked up for months and they're running it all themselves

The Happy Hour: New signs, new mural on the side of the Cedar Lounge — it's just about time for Earth Rider Beer to release its first batch. Stay tuned.

The Meeting: Election Day

The Duluth City Council and School Board primary election is Tuesday. Here's what Minnesota's Secretary of State says about getting time off work to vote: "Your employer must pay you for the time you need to vote, if it falls within your scheduled work time. Your employer cannot require you to use personal leave or vacation time." Also: "Your employer cannot directly or indirectly refuse, limit or interfere with this right, including what time you choose to vote."

Go vote, please.

The Memo is a weekly roundup of things to know, ya know?