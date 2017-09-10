The Memo: What to know in business this week for Sept. 11
The Number: 0.9 percent
That's how much Northeastern Minnesota's population has grown since 2000, the slowest of any region in the state, as defined by DEED, other than southwest Minnesota. Every other region added at least 30,000 residents since the turn of the century — we added about 3,000, and between 2015 and 2016 the seven-county region actually lost 721 people. That's all fine for preventing sprawl or overcrowding, but as local labor analyst Erik White writes: "Without an increase to the population in the region and/or increasing labor force participation rates across all age groups, the shrinking supply of workers will remain a challenge for businesses."
The Word: "Population and its growth are important factors for regional economic success, and a stable and aging population in Northeast Minnesota should be a cause for concern, especially considering the decrease in labor force the region has already experienced since 2009," White wrote in the aforementioned DEED report. This is important, class, pay attention.
The Lead: The North Shore is an increasingly attractive place for young cityfolk to start new careers, it seems.Todd Zins and Holly Johnson have taken ownership of The Outpost Motel about 10 miles east of Grand Marais after leaving the Twin Cities lives behind. The two reported to the Superior Hiking Trail Association the place has been booked up for months and they're running it all themselves
The Happy Hour: New signs, new mural on the side of the Cedar Lounge — it's just about time for Earth Rider Beer to release its first batch. Stay tuned.
The Meeting: Election Day
The Duluth City Council and School Board primary election is Tuesday. Here's what Minnesota's Secretary of State says about getting time off work to vote: "Your employer must pay you for the time you need to vote, if it falls within your scheduled work time. Your employer cannot require you to use personal leave or vacation time." Also: "Your employer cannot directly or indirectly refuse, limit or interfere with this right, including what time you choose to vote."
Go vote, please.
The Memo is a weekly roundup of things to know, ya know? Send business news of all kinds to biz@duluthnews.com and give earth-riding business reporter Brooks Johnson a call every now and then at (218) 723-5329.