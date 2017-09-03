Biz Buzz for Sept. 4, 2017

• Market Point Real Estate in Hermantown hired Stu Mattonen as a real estate agent. He has more than eight years of real estate experience in residential property and land sales.

• Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board in Ashland hired Mary Bolka as sector and strategies coordinator, responsible for developing workforce partnerships in critical industries identified in the NWWIB 2017-20 Strategic Plan as well as marketing apprenticeship opportunities, On-the-Job Training Program, Incumbent Worker Training Program and facilitating industry-driven solutions and programs within northwest Wisconsin.

• Bethesda Evangelical Lutheran Church in Carlton announced their new pastor is Mary Fiel. Her first Sunday in the pulpit will be Sept. 10.

• Essentia Health announced the following.

Dr. Andrew Keenan, a critical care and pulmonary medicine physician, joined Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic and Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth. Keenan earned a medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. He completed a residency in medicine and pediatrics and a fellowship in pulmonary medicine and critical care at the University of Minnesota Medical School in Minneapolis.

Dr. Timothy Borden joined the supportive and palliative care department at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth. Borden earned a medical degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed a residency in emergency medicine at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in Fort Hood, Texas, and a fellowship in palliative medicine at Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic. He is board certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine.

Dr. Edriss Charaf joined the cardiac electrophysiology department at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Heart and Vascular Center in Duluth. Charaf earned his medical degree from Lebanese University in Beirut, Lebanon. He completed a residency in internal medicine at East Tennessee State University and completed a fellowship in cardiovascular diseases at University of South Alabama in Mobile in 2011. In 2013, he completed two years of training in advanced cardiac electrophysiology at Medstar Georgetown University and Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. He practiced cardiac electrophysiology at Infirmary Health in Mobile for four years before joining Essentia Health.

He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in internal medicine, cardiovascular diseases and clinical cardiac electrophysiology. Additionally, he is certified by the National Board of Echocardiography.

• Hailey Sault (formerly HTK Marketing) in Duluth hired Lindsey Edson as a senior content strategist. She will partner with the digital, strategic and creative teams to guide integrated communication strategies for all audiences for the company as well as clients.

Edson previously worked at Haberman Inc. in Minneapolis as a content strategist, and at Jack Morton Worldwide and BBDO Worldwide, both in New York City. She is a University of Minnesota graduate.

• Psychotherapist Emily Stadstad, MA, joined Arrowhead Psychological Clinic in Duluth. She utilizes a cognitive-behavioral or narrative therapy approach, and has experience in using the Early Start Denver Model and TEACCH methods.

Stadstad worked with children with autism for four years at Fraser, where she provided day treatment, case management, therapy, and skills services. she has experience with children, adolescents, teens and adults with depression, autism, anxiety, trauma, developmental delays, learning disorders, emotional/behavioral issues, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Stadstad earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities in 2013, and graduated from Argosy University with a master's degree in marriage and family therapy this year.

AWARDS/RECOGNITIONS

• The following local attorneys have been named 2017 Minnesota Super Lawyers.

H. Jeffrey Peterson, a founding partner at Cope and Peterson in Virginia, has received the recognition for more than 20 consecutive years. A trial lawyer for 43 years, Peterson represents individuals who have been injured in accidents.

Hanft Fride attorneys who received the designation were: Charles "Huck" Andresen, Bill Burns, Jennifer Carey, John Kelly, Cheryl Prince, Thomas Torgerson and Jacob Baker. Attorney Scott Witty was named a 2017 Minnesota Rising Star.

Andresen and Burns were named to the list for 15 consecutive years. Andresen practices residential and commercial real estate law, mining and mineral law, boundary and title correction matters, access and easement issues, and administrative law. Burns practices in business law, private and public financing of business enterprises, zoning and real estate development, health care business issues and mergers/acquisitions.

Carey was named to the list for the 14th consecutive year, and was ranked in the top 50 female lawyers and top 100 overall in the Super Lawyers selection process. She practices real estate development and condominium law, estate planning, probate and business law.

Kelly was chosen for the 15th year and was on the top 100 list for the 10th consecutive year. He practices in personal injury defense, business litigation and environmental law.

Prince has been selected for the 12th year and practices family law, in which she handles cases involving simple and complex property division, maintenance and custody issues. She also serves as mediator in a wide range of disputes.

Torgerson was chosen for the fourth consecutive year for his practice in commercial litigation.

This was the first time Baker was chosen for inclusion. He practices in the areas of estate planning, probate, trust administration and family law.

Witty has been named a Minnesota Rising Star for six consecutive years and practices in the areas of civil litigation and employment law.

• Best Lawyers of America named Darrold Persson of Trenti Law Firm 2018 Lawyer of the Year in personal injury litigation in the Duluth community area, which includes most of northern Minnesota.

Persson is "Of Counsel" and limits his practice to plaintiff personal injury litigation. He has been practicing law since 1977, and prior to joining Trenti Law Firm was with Matonich Persson of Hibbing for 40 years. He is a graduate of Hibbing High School, received a bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota and his juris doctor from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks.

• Ecumen Lakeshore in Duluth, along with other Ecumen communities, was named one of Minnesota's Best Places to Work by Minneapolis/Saint Paul Business Journal for the 10th time.

The award is based on rankings from an independently conducted employee survey in a variety of categories such as work environment, communication, leadership, teamwork, innovation and employee development. Ecumen was honored in the large-company category.

• The Department of Social Work at the University of Minnesota Duluth announced Melissa Waschke, MSW, LGSW, received the eighth annual "Outstanding MSW Field Supervisor and Civic Engagement Award." The award recognizes a field supervisor who's demonstrated outstanding personal and professional civic engagement.

Waschke serves as director of the Center for Equal Access at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth. She was nominated by Jill Fee, MSW student who completed her Field I internship at the Center during the 2016-17 academic year. Waschke served as field supervisor for Fee's field placement CSS. Waschke has supervised multiple social work students over the last seven years.

CERTIFICATION/ACCREDITATION

• Reliable Insurance Agency in Hermantown announced Micki Wojtysiak obtained her Certified Insurance Counselors designation. The designation means Wojtysiak has further knowledge about various types of policies, coverage, risks and more, and can better serve individuals, families and businesses.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

• Duluth Airport Authority announced Pascha Apter of Duluth was appointed to its Board of Directors. Her term will expire on July 1, 2020. Apter is co-owner and CEO of Giant Voices in Duluth. She has more than 20 years of experience helping clients reach their financial, operational and marketing ambitions. Apter graduated from St. Cloud State University with a bachelor's degree in mass communication. She also serves on Board of Directors for Marshall School.

Other Board members are: Ken Butler, president; Anna Tanski, vice president; Craig Fellman, secretary; and Patrick Mullen, Dr. Richard Stewart and Todd Fedora.

• Robert Powers joined the Board of Directors for Allete Inc. Powers spent 41 years in the energy industry, most recently as senior adviser to American Electric Power's chairman and as CEO. In that role he oversaw operations in areas including utility subsidiaries, regulated generation, competitive businesses and physical and cyber security.

EXPANSION

• North Memorial Health opened an air care base at the Eveleth-Virginia Airport, and provides air medical transportation throughout the region. The company transports directly from accident sites to medical facilities as well as between hospitals. The Eveleth-Virginia location is North Memorial Health's seventh air care base.

The air crew that works out of the Eveleth-Virginia base has thousands of hours of flight time and consists of pilots, critical care nurses and paramedics. The helicopter serving the community is an Agusta 109 twin-engine that can reach speeds up to 180 miles per hour, and its instrument flight rules capability allows it to fly when other aircraft may be grounded due to weather. North Memorial Health's Air Care program has been in service since 1985 and complements its extensive ambulance operations consisting of 126 ambulances operating out of 18 bases throughout the state of Minnesota and into Wisconsin.