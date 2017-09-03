Business Snapshot: Garden House Estates

When was it founded: This business was incorporated in May of 1995.

How's business: Business is great, and the staff and residents all come to form a family bond. We see that health care regulation is ever-changing in what is required of a licensed facility, and we keep on top of those changes as needed.

What's your competitive advantage: Garden House Estates is a smaller facility tucked away in the Riverside area of Duluth consisting of 29 beds with many having relaxing views of the St. Louis River and Spirit Lake Marina. The staff-to-resident ratio allows for faster response time to any needs that arise. Our facility specializes in diabetic care, redirection for those with Alzheimer's and dementia, hospice care as well as short-term recovery stays.

Who works for you: We have three cooks, one maintenance person, one housekeeper, and a staff of CNAs/PCAs, RN and LPN as well as the owner/director, marketing director, activities director and administrator.

Where can we find you: 1 Riverside Drive just beyond lower Spirit Mountain Chalet parking lot and 628-0271.

Where can we find you online: www.Gardenhouseestates.com and Facebook: Garden House Estates.

To see your business profiled here, email answers to the above questions to biz@duluthnews.com along with a photo or logo.