The Memo: What to know in business this week for Sept. 4

The Word

"That the workers of our day may not only lay down their tools of labor for a holiday, but upon which they may touch shoulders in marching phalanx and feel the stronger for it," Samuel Gompers, leader of the American Federation of Labor, said in 1898, four years after Labor Day was made a federal holiday. Can you tell this is going to be a labor-intensive column?

The Lead

Census data show the jobs expected to grow the fastest in the U.S. through 2024 are wind turbine service technicians, which could jump 108 percent to nearly 9,000 jobs. In terms of the total number of jobs added to the economy, the government expects there will be nearly a half-million more personal care aides in 2024 than there were in 2014. No surprise there — it's already the third-largest occupation in the region.

The Happy Hour

Blush quietly opened its doors on First Avenue West last week — well not-so-quietly, really, with a show featuring Cyrus Pireh, Dave Scanlon and others. It's an art gallery, music venue and bar that is already looking to rival the Red Herring with a stacked set of shows already scheduled into September and beyond. Occasionally walking by as DIY construction progressed inside the cooperatively run business, I saw people sanding wood floors in between sips of PBR, and I blushed with that Duluth pride.

The Meeting: Put more people to work

The city is looking for applicants for a Red Tape Reduction Task Force, which aims to "produce recommendations which will promote business development and job growth in the city of Duluth." For the seven-member panel the city council is looking for an architect, a developer, a contractor, a building trades representative, a Chamber of Commerce representative, a small-business owner and a citizen of any stripe. The deadline is Friday at 5 p.m.; go to www.duluthmn.gov/city-council/red-tape-reduction-task-force/ to apply.

The Memo is a weekly roundup of things to know, ya know? Send business news of all kinds to biz@duluthnews.com and give labor-intensive business reporter Brooks Johnson a call every now and then at (218) 723-5329.