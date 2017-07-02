Biz Buzz for July 3, 2017
HIRES AND PROMOTIONS
- Boyer Trucks announced Patrick Duffy was promoted to vice president of operations in the Minneapolis office. He is responsible for all facets of the parts and service operations for all Twin Cities, Superior and Sioux Falls, S.D., locations. Duffy has more than 30 years of large truck dealership experience and recently oversaw the successful implementation of Daimler's Dealer Elite Support Certification. He was also a recipient of the Minnesota Trucking Association Outstanding Service Award and multiple Kenworth Dealer of the Year and Sales Manager of the Year Awards. He has served on the Minnesota Trucking Association Board for more than 10 years and on the city of St. Paul Transportation Committee.
AWARDS AND RECOGNITION
- LHB, which operates office in Duluth and Superior, and Duluth Regional Care Center, which has offices in Duluth, Virginia, Two Harbors and Cloquet, were named to the Star Tribune's Top 150 Workplaces in Minnesota list. Top Workplaces recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health and satisfaction. The analysis included responses from over 69,000 employees at Minnesota public, private and nonprofit organizations.
- Pat McKone of Duluth was awarded the Hoyt E. Dearholt Distinguished Professional Service Award from the American Lung Association. McKone has been with American Lung Association for 40 years, and played a critical role in many of Minnesota's first smoke-free policies including worksites, housing and foster care. She works closely with individual communities throughout the Midwest, while working on statewide legislation in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, North and South Dakota, and in the trenches both in Duluth and across the Arrowhead Region.
- Hampton Inn by Hilton Duluth Canal Park received a 2017 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Award, which is given to businesses that earned great traveler reviews on TripAdvisor during the last year. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.
- Topher Davis, an attorney with Maki and Overom in Duluth, was named a North Star Lawyer for 2016 by Minnesota State Bar Association. This is the fourth consecutive year Davis was recognized with the honor.
- The Minnesota Society of Professional Journalists awarded Eyewitness News Reporter Baihly Warfield with three Page One Awards, including two First Place Awards. Warfield and photojournalist Kyle Aune received first place in the Hard News Report category for "The Ace of Hearts," the story of LeeAnna Warner's parents. Warfield and photojournalist Glenn Kellahan received first place in the Feature category for "Threads of Blessing," about a woman who's helping people get through low moments by turning wedding dresses into christening gowns for infants unable to survive. Warfield and Kellahan also received a second place award in the Investigative category for "Caring for Carson," which was about an International Falls family and school looking for solutions for a student with special needs.
- Bigfork Valley Hospital announced Dr. George Rounds received a Rural Health Lifetime Achievement Award from Minnesota Rural Health Association during the MRHA annual convention held in June in Duluth. Rounds joined Bigfork just out of residency in 1975, expecting to share a practice with an experienced doctor as a mentor. Soon after he was the only doctor covering a large area on call every day. In 1984 his practice merged with a Federally Qualified Health Center, Scenic Rivers Health Services. That designation allowed the practice to offer a sliding scale cost of services. Rounds retired from a 37-year career at SRHS in 2012, and currently serves as Chief of Staff at Bigfork Valley Hospital. He returned to the hospital when the residents of Stokes Township elected him to the hospital district board. Today he serves as chair of that board.
- Edward Jones, which operates an office in Duluth, was named Highest in Employee Advisor Satisfaction by J.D. Power. this was the ninth consecutive time Edward Jones was named to the list.
CERTIFICATION
- The University of Wisconsin Superior's Lake Superior Research Institute became certified by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for Chronic Whole Effluent Toxicity testing on three standard test organisms. WET tests are used to determine the toxic effect of discharge water from a ship, manufacturing plant, wastewater treatment plant, or other industrial discharge sources to organisms occupying receiving water.
- The Duluth office of Wipfli LLP CPA and Consultants announced Makenzie Korby and Emily Andrews earned their certified public accountant designation. Korby holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Minnesota Duluth. Andrews earned bachelor's degrees in accounting and mathematics, both from UMD. Both employees specialize in the areas of audit and tax.
BOARD APPOINTMENTS
- The Duluth Chapter of the Minnesota Society of CPAs announced its officers for 2017-18: Ben Cavallin, Allete, chair; Laura Johnson, RSM US, vice chair; Connie Carter, Hermantown Federal Credit Union, secretary; and Naomi Vagts, Kolquist, Seitz and Goldman, treasurer.
RELOCATION
- Building Logic, a property care and repair contractor in Duluth, opened a new headquarters and dispatch center at 631 Piedmont Ave. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. July 19 at the new location.