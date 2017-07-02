Regional employment spikes in May

"It's encouraging news to see the unemployment rate drop and the number of employed people go up," said Cameron Macht with DEED. "The labor force did start to grow again, but odds are it is due to the season."

It could also be due to more teens joining the labor force, Macht said, a statewide trend that's picking up the slack left in the job market with increasing Baby Boomer retirements and a boom of entry-level service industry jobs.

"If you look at employment growth statewide, there's a huge increase in employment in leisure and hospitality, and a lot of times, that's where teenagers find their first jobs," Macht said. "Those are lower-skill, lower-paying jobs."

On the higher-paying end, manufacturing, mining, logging and construction saw an uptick from April to May in the Duluth metro area, and mining especially gained from May 2016. Professional business services also continued to grow its share of regional employment, as did the retail sector.

In the city of Duluth, May's unemployment rate was steady at 3.8 percent, the same as April and just a hair above May 2016.

Iron Range cities saw their unemployment rates fall to the best monthly rate in years, with Hibbing sitting at 5.7 percent and Virginia at 5.6 percent in May. That's a marked improvement over past months as well.

Statewide unemployment was 3.4 percent in May as Minnesota employers shed 7,200 jobs. Nationally, the unemployment rate was steady at 4.1 percent.