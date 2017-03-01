MPR to buy Red Rock Radio station

The purchase, first reported by industry blog NorthPine.com, will see KZIO-FM 104.3 in Two Harbors and its 94.1 FM translator in Duluth sold for $300,000. That station is currently a hard-rock format, though MPR is looking to switch its licensing to noncommercial, according to Federal Communications Commission filings.

An MPR spokeswoman said the nonprofit is "considering several options for the station, and at this time we're not ready to make any official announcements."

Red Rock managing director John Exline did not return an email seeking comment Tuesday.

The FCC will have to approve the KZIO sale before it is finalized.

With the sale, Red Rock has just KQDS-AM 1490 and WWAX-FM 92.1 locally after selling five other stations, including KQDS-FM, to Midwest Communications last summer. NorthPine.com reports Red Rock has sold 22 stations in the past year.

MPR already broadcasts classical music and news on two full-power stations and has a translator for its alternative music station, The Current. Other public radio stations on area FM dials include KUMD and KUWS.