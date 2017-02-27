2016 shipping season ends below average

The shipping season ended Jan. 15 with the closing of the Soo Locks.

The port of Duluth-Superior recorded six domestic laker arrivals and eight from Canada in January, which was one more vessel than had called the year before and helped edge up monthly cargo totals.

The port saw 50 fewer vessels arrive throughout the whole season, however, contributing to a 2.8 million-ton drop between the 2015 and 2016 seasons. The Duluth Seaway Port Authority counts the shipping season as March through January.

Overseas and Canadian exports were stronger last season at the port of Duluth-Superior, though it did not quite make up for the drop in domestic shipments, including a big fall in coal.

Iron ore carriage increased throughout the Great Lakes compared to last year, mainly due to increased transshipments. A total of 1.78 million tons of ore moved on the lakes last month, still down from the 2.25 million-ton average.

At the port of Duluth-Superior ore shipments dropped sharply in January and ended the year 400,000 tons behind last season's 10.1 million tons in shipments.

Grain had a good year locally, with nearly 1.7 million tons shipped — almost all of that to Canada or overseas. About 1.4 million tons of grain left Superior Bay during the 2015 season.

This year's shipping season is scheduled to fully open March 25 with the opening of the Soo Locks following the March 20 opening of the Welland Canal.