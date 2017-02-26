The Memo: What to know in business this week for Feb. 27

The Word: "Ultimately, there will be a new owner of the building. When that transition occurs I'll do whatever I can with the new owner to make sure the building is a positive contribution to the neighborhood," wrote Tony Cuneo, executive director of the Zeitgeist Center for Arts & Community. This was in an email he sent to Zeitgeist supporters following the closure of 4th Street Market this month — Zeitgeist helps administer but does not make decisions for the Hurlbut-Zeppa Trust, which is selling the building that housed the neighborhood market. Cuneo said there may be a forum on Central Hillside food access in the future, so get ready to listen up and speak up.

The Lead: Arrowhead Manufacturers & Fabricators Association sent out a note on Duluth's sick and safe time task force. Though it didn't explicitly take a side, AMFA told members that "it is imperative that business is cognizant of the issue and involved in these proceedings" and said "the sheer complexity will have unforeseen implications to business and the unquantified costs (for both businesses and the city) can only be imagined." Ah man, now I have unforeseen implications stuck in my head!

The Happy Hour: OMC Smokehouse has fully opened and expanded its daily hours to 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Lincoln Park barbecue joint on West Superior Street hopes to be an anchor for further revitalization in the area, getting folks waiting for a table out in the neighborhood to support the beginnings of Artisanal Everything. I mean, the Craft District.

The Call: Budget time I'm interested in how Duluthians spend their money — anyone out there willing to open their books, share their budget and/or track their spending for a week and talk to me about it? Spending money is at the heart of this whole business thing, after all.

The Memo is a weekly roundup of things to know, ya know? Send business news of all kinds to biz@duluthnews.com and give budget-busting business reporter Brooks Johnson a call every now and then at (218) 723-5329.