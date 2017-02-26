Marketing to Generation Z: Lessons from UWS

"If you want to reach my 14-year-old daughter, you don't call, email or Facebook. She's on Snapchat," said Daniel Fanning during a marketing talk with Leah Kohlts last week.

Kohlts is the marketing manager at the University of Wisconsin-Superior, where Fanning also worked until taking a job at Lake Superior College last month. UWS is already reaching the next generation well, they said — the admissions department uses Snapchat more than any other digital platform.

"The face of marketing is changing in our country, because the faces of the generations are changing," Fanning said during the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce event on Wednesday.

A university is a fitting place to test new ways to reach younger audiences, since the target audience for higher education skews younger.

Lessons to be learned from UWS start with the basics of marketing, the Ps — product, price, promotion, place, packaging, position, people, pride. (Some business school grads may know a shorter or longer list of these).

"Target where the students are," Fanning said, which includes geographically planning both physical and digital/social media. "It seems elementary but it proved to be highly effective."

Pride is important, and a little bragging is OK, Kohlts said: "It's not bragging. It's telling the facts."

But more than ever with the next generation, it's about them, not you.

"If they think you're great, they'll let you know," Fanning said.

Minding the shorter attention spans, global outlook and social consciousness of Generation Z will help make marketing inroads, but it's honesty, as ever, that will win them over.

"If you're not being authentic about it, they're going to call you out about that," Fanning said. "If it's authentic, if it's real, people start buying into it."