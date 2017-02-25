• The Entrepreneur Fund announced Meg Thoreson was promoted from Women's Business Alliance director to director of strategic services, overseeing all Entrepreneur Fund programs and services. Thoreson recently became a trained implementer in the Entrepreneurial Operating System and will continue to provide EOS services to the Entrepreneur Fund clients.

• Jordan Schultz was hired as employment coordinator at Community Memorial Hospital in Cloquet, responsible for recruitment of new employees. Prior to joining Community Memorial Hospital, he was employed at Indrotec in Minneapolis as a recruiter for light industry positions. He is a native of the Twin Cities and studied business and human resource management at the University of Minnesota Duuth, as well as Metro State University in St. Paul.

• National Bank of Commerce's Duluth branch recently hired Megan Wedel as a commercial banker. Megan has nine years of banking experience, most recently as manager of two US Bank locations in Duluth. She is responsible for building and maintaining a commercial lending portfolio while working with commercial clients to meet their financial goals and objectives.

AWARDS AND RECOGNITIONS

• Bella Rose Bridal of Duluth was named a 2017 Best of Weddings Winner in The Knot Minnesota magazine's spring/summer issue. The Duluth bridal shop is owned and operated by Misty Matson and Emily Matson.

• LeadingAge Minnesota gave Benedictine Health Services of Duluth the Stars Among Us Quality Award in recognition of its progressive and exceptional dining program Culinary Services: Experience the Difference.

• Steve Bragg, who operates Arrowhead Calhoun Cos. office, recently received the Big Hitter Award at Calhoun's Feb. 7 awards breakfast celebration in Minneapolis. This award is given to the most productive agent out of 21 Calhoun agents servicing a five state area. This is the fourth award in the last five years that Steve has received.

• Linda Hansen of Edina Realty was nominated as one of the 10 Best Realtors for Client Satisfaction in the American Institutes of Real Estate Professionals. She will be a featured realtor in "Top Agent Magazine" for Minnesota. She also received the Distinguished Realtor Award from Expert Network.

CERTIFICATIONS AND ACCREDITATIONS

• University of Wisconsin-Superior announced the following area professionals earned their human resource certificates: Ashley Lehmann of Sports Clips; Timothy Klegstad of Allete; and Elizabeth Chaney of Members Cooperative Credit Union. All three graduates are from Duluth.

RELOCATIONS

• Jennifer Ryan was relocated from National Bank of Commerce's Duluth office to its Hermantown office, where she continues to serve as senior vice president and senior commercial banker. Ryan has 20 years of commercial banking experience.