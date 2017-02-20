Buzz Frenzy offers focused Facebook marketing

"It's a pretty straightforward affair; we take this very complex process, and we've simplified it to a hashtag," said Dan Stocke, founder and CEO of Buzz Frenzy. "The rabbit out of the hat for the business owner is add a hashtag, get an advertisement."

The technology behind Buzz Frenzy was developed locally, a point of pride for the company.

"There's talent right here to build out this technology, which is on the very forefront of marketing automation," Stocke said. "There's no one else in the world doing anything like this right now, and it was conceived and built right here in Duluth."

On a technical level, Buzz Frenzy applies "psychographic targeting to all these business verticals." Or more simply, only marketing to the perfect demographic.

It's not the only advertising solution, but it can help with businesses not yet able to hire marketing firms.

"Every outlet has its pros and cons," Stocke said. "Sometimes you have to be in a newspaper, sometimes you have to be on a billboard. When it comes to competing with larger marketing companies, we fill that big gap between the haves and the have-nots."

The service offers four tiers, from $50 to $500 a month, and Stocke is adamant that Buzz Frenzy is just a starting point for business growth.

"We're built for small business success, our goal is to help people succeed," he said. "And that might mean succeed past us."

Stocke, a Duluth native, started the business as a way to help his wife, who co-owns Ignite Studio downtown.

"It's a love story is what it is," he said with a laugh. "She was bootstrapping to start. I essentially built Buzz Frenzy to automate the marketing process for her."

It is, for a fee, just one less thing for an entrepreneur to worry about, Stocke said.

"Small businesses need as much help as they can get, they need to be able to do it efficiently and affordably."