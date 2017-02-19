The Growth Fund Committee voted Monday to recommend approval of the request from Cirrus to again lease the 29,000-square-foot portion of the facility in the Grand Forks Industrial Park.

If approved by the Jobs Development Authority next week, the company will occupy the entire building.

The aviation company is ramping up production of its SR20, SR22 and SR22T aircraft, as well as a single-engine jet, and the added space will accommodate that increased production.

The company and Growth Fund staff proposed a continuation of the same terms under which online retailer Amazon leased the smaller portion of the building.

Amazon paid $4.50 per square foot base lease rate.

In a report on the proposal, staff stated the proposed base rent is comparable to the rates paid by LM Wind Power, which occupies the Noah’s Ark building next door.

If the deal goes through, Cirrus’ monthly payment to the city, beginning Jan. 1, would be about $84,000 per month for the entire building through the end of March 2021.

The company also will lease the adjacent 400-space parking lot.

Purchase option

Cirrus will have the option to purchase the facility for $1.9 million under the terms of the proposal.

The company is requesting to gain access to the facility starting in July “to begin preparations for its reuse.”

Accommodating the request would not be difficult since that portion of the building is vacant, said Meredith Richards, community development deputy director for Grand Forks. Cirrus would be responsible for all modifications to repurpose the space to the company’s needs.

Amazon had converted the facility into professional offices.

The expansion will result in more jobs as the company increases its production, said Keith Lund, vice president of the Grand Forks Economic Development Corp.

“Cirrus has been long-standing partners with the city and the EDC, and we are proud to work with them to facilitate the needs of their customers,” Lund said.

Previous agreement

The company previously leased the entire building before 2011. Facing a significant decrease in orders for its aircraft, the company scaled back production.

Cirrus and the city came to an agreement to reduce its lease obligations and allow it to continue operating out of about 130,000 square feet of the building.

In September 2011, Amazon leased the unused portion of the building. Later, Amazon reorganized the staff to a home-based model and paid the city about $845,000 to get out of its lease, which would have ended this year.

“To lease it back to one tenant will bring it back to the original purpose of the facility,” Richards said.

Based in Duluth, Cirrus produces composite and carbon-fiber components of the planes at the Grand Forks facility, which then are shipped to Duluth, where the aircraft are assembled.

The company pays the city about $83,000 per month for the space they currently occupy.

Starting in July, their rate for that space will fall to about $73,000 per month.

With the additional 29,000 square feet, at $4.50 per square foot for the smaller portion of the building, the total rent for the entire facility will be $84,000 per month.