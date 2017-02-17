The greenhouse on West Arrowhead Road is a favorite stop for many gardeners in Duluth and is slated to open as usual in May. But this year there will be some new faces along with the familiar ones.

Paul and Jennifer Couillard purchased the business this past December from original owner Barbara Cummings.

"I've always loved gardening and I have always loved this place," Jennifer said. "... So we just started dreaming about it (buying the greenhouse). I put my thoughts and dreams out for Paul, and he has a business degree. The more we talked about it, the more we thought it would be a good fit for all of us."

While the greenhouse has sold, Cummings will be back again this spring — albeit in a different role. During the Couillards' first year as owners she will serve as a mentor and guide to the greenhouse business.

"Just this year," Cummings said. "Greenhouses are new to them. I want to help them through the season. Our customers deserve the best."

The Couillards also will keep the business name for the first year, they said, before changing it to Spring At Last.

The business was started by Cummings in the backyard of her West Duluth home in 1967 and moved to its current location at 4112 W. Arrowhead Road in 1970.

Cummings started seeking a buyer for the business in 2015, citing the increasing difficulty for her to maintain the 10-acre property and buildings. When it didn't sell, she reopened the greenhouse last spring for a 49th season.

Now the Couillards will be in charge for the greenhouse's 50th year in business.

The greenhouse will take a lot of work and the Couillards plan on keeping their day jobs — Jennifer as a pediatric dental hygienist and Paul as a letter carrier. The business will be a team effort.

In addition to Cummings staying on as a mentor, also returning will be a majority of past employees, including Cummings' granddaughters, who have run the tomato house for many years. The Couillards plan on running the greenhouse as a family, with five of their eight children lending a hand, as well as their nephew who has studied horticulture.

"That is really good for all of them. I want them to succeed," Cummings said. "It's always been family-involved. It is good all the way around, especially for the kids. They can learn what it is to work."

When the season is done, Cummings said, she will miss people the most. But Cummings said she doesn't want any special fanfare.

"It's a new beginning, and that's what's important," she said.

"Back to the farm"

Standing in one of the greenhouses, surrounded by empty tables, pallets of soil, and fans hanging in every corner, Jennifer explained what drove her and her husband to enter the greenhouse business.

Jennifer grew up on a farm, and she said she has had a longtime dream of returning to one — but the issue of how to run a farm while having full-time jobs always seemed to be a roadblock. She had been a customer at the greenhouse for about 15 years, and when it first went up for sale in 2015 she briefly considered — and just as quickly dismissed — the idea of buying the business.

When 2016 rolled around and the greenhouse was still looking for a buyer, it all seemed to click.

"(I) always wanted to get back to the farm; my parents had a farm and they started a kids retreat where they had kids from Minneapolis come out to their farm, just for the weekend or just for a day," she recalled. "When my father died, those kids kept — they were adults at the funeral — kept getting up at the funeral and talking about how important it was to their life, and how much it meant to them. Paul and I have always talked about how much we would like to carry on that legacy of what my parents did.

"Also, we are part-time missionaries, so to find a business that operates just a portion of the year so that you still have a chance to leave it and still go overseas for a while — that means a lot to us."

For now the couple plans on offering the annuals and vegetable plants Cummings is famous for.

"Barbara's plants were the best quality," Paul said.

They do plan on bringing back some perennials and succulents — with the possibility of a pumpkin patch in the future.

With pallets of soil and many seeds already on hand, seeding will begin at the end of February and employees will be returning full time in March to help get the Couillards' gardening legs under them.

They're planning to open for the season on May 1, bringing back the plants and customer service that have made Cummings a favorite of many local gardeners through the years. There also will be Cummings' popular cemetery baskets.

"She has it all written down. What people like and when," Jennifer said.

The greenhouse will stay open at least through the middle of June; the Couillards are discussing staying open longer into the season.

Cummings Greenhouse

Online: www.duluthgreenhouse.com

Phone: (218) 728-3785