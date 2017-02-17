Soo Locks open March 25
The short shipping off-season ends in about a month.
The Welland Canal connecting the Great Lakes to the Atlantic Ocean opens March 20, and the Soo Locks holding the keys to Lake Superior are set to open March 25, according to the St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp.
The past shipping season fully ended Jan. 15 when the Soo Locks closed; both the closing and opening dates are about on average despite the below-average ice coverage across the Great Lakes.
Early ship traffic will be limited to a maximum draft of 26 feet, 3 inches in the Montreal/Lake Ontario section of the Seaway until the South Shore Canal is ice-free or April 15. The maximum draft then increases 3 inches through that section and the Welland Canal.