Soo Locks open March 25

The past shipping season fully ended Jan. 15 when the Soo Locks closed; both the closing and opening dates are about on average despite the below-average ice coverage across the Great Lakes.

Early ship traffic will be limited to a maximum draft of 26 feet, 3 inches in the Montreal/Lake Ontario section of the Seaway until the South Shore Canal is ice-free or April 15. The maximum draft then increases 3 inches through that section and the Welland Canal.