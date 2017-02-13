4th Street Market closes

"It's frustrating, this place deserves a store," owner Matt Potter said. "It's not closing for lack of business. But this equipment is a killer."

The store at 102 E. Fourth St. has a leaky roof, broken coolers and no heat, which Potter said ought to be the responsibility of the building's owner to fix. So the market withheld rent payments in December and January.

"We told them at this point we can't afford to pay you rent and operate our business without coolers or heat," Potter said. "These are pretty standard items, and they choose not to pay for them. Now we'll go to court and fight them on it."

The owner of the 140-year-old building — the Hurlbut-Zeppa Charitable Trust, which is owned by the Zeppa family and administered by the Zeitgeist Center for Arts & Community — put the building up for sale in the fall. A representative of the trust could not immediately be reached.

Potter said he and his father and store co-owner, Tom, were packing up the market Monday morning; the eviction notice came over the weekend.

"It's kind of a sad situation and kind of a sad day around here," Potter said. "Even with the eviction, we thought we'd have 30 days — but in a business eviction it's five days, not 30. That sped the process up a bit."

A hearing on the eviction has been scheduled for Feb. 21.

