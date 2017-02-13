Property Transactions for Feb. 13, 2017

617 N. 39th Ave. W., Nathan Bush purchased from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation for $80,000, residential, 12/16.

833 N. 41st Ave. W., Eugene T. and Ruby R. Mayo purchased from Robert R. and Rena J. Bucci for $164,500, residential, 1/17.

509 N. 57th Ave. W., Darlene and Ajmes W. Subialka purchased from John J. Wiita for $30,500, residential, 1/17.

1019 N. 57th Ave. W., Renita Syas purchased from Black Flint LLC for $150,000, residential, 2/17.

8 N. 66th Ave. W., Kimberlee D. Wait purchased from Secretary of Veterans Affairs for $75,000, residential, 1/17.

1436 W. Arrowhead Road, John L. and Elizabeth A. Kratz purchased from Michael and Carolyn Hansen for $180,000, residential, 2/17.

1326 Fern Ave., Shannon R. and Shauna L. Stroud purchased from Bank of New York Mellon for $71,000, residential, 11/16.

3012 W. First St., Langhals Enterprises LLC purchased from SSS Properties LLC for $341,604, commercial (with buildings), 1/17.

3012 W. First St., SSS Properties LLC purchased from Richard W. Pearson revocable trust for $350,000, commercial (with buildings), 1/17.

2431 W. First St., Twin Ports Investments LLC purchased from Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. for $10,255, residential, 1/17.

3132 Greysolon Place, Molly E. Tryon purchased from Vernon and Ruth E. Larson for $237,000, residential, 1/17.

1918 Lawn St., Bora Inc. purchased from Keith A. and Sharon M. Finstrom for $215,000, residential, 2/17.

36 E. Niagara St., Abbie J. Demeyer, et al., purchased from Daniel W. and Jodie Johnson for $165,000, residential, 1/17.

225 Oak Bend Drive, Lakeview Christian Academy Inc. purchased from Jeffrey M. and Jill Widness for $168,375, residential, 1/17.

4420 Oakley St., Jacqueline K. Buffington purchased from Kyle H. and Emily K. Sexe for $167,000, residential, 2/17.

351 Snively Road, Michael Puhl purchased from Richard C. Eilers for $72,000, residential, 1/17.

2802 W. Superior St., Langhals Enterprises LLC purchased from Duluth Tire and Oil Inc. for $359,876, commercial (with buildings), 1/17.

2311 E. Third St., Megan Browning and David Blades purchased from Charles Gessert and Barbara Stark for $565,000, residential, 2/17.

Bare land, Duluth Economic Development Authority purchased from St. Louis County Land and Minerals Department for $14,000, 1/17.