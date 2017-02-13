Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Dreams of helping others dashed as two NDSU students die in icy Interstate 94 crash

    Property Transactions for Feb. 13, 2017

    By News Tribune Today at 5:00 a.m.

    Duluth property transactions

    Feb. 1-8

    617 N. 39th Ave. W., Nathan Bush purchased from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation for $80,000, residential, 12/16.

    833 N. 41st Ave. W., Eugene T. and Ruby R. Mayo purchased from Robert R. and Rena J. Bucci for $164,500, residential, 1/17.

    509 N. 57th Ave. W., Darlene and Ajmes W. Subialka purchased from John J. Wiita for $30,500, residential, 1/17.

    1019 N. 57th Ave. W., Renita Syas purchased from Black Flint LLC for $150,000, residential, 2/17.

    8 N. 66th Ave. W., Kimberlee D. Wait purchased from Secretary of Veterans Affairs for $75,000, residential, 1/17.

    1436 W. Arrowhead Road, John L. and Elizabeth A. Kratz purchased from Michael and Carolyn Hansen for $180,000, residential, 2/17.

    1326 Fern Ave., Shannon R. and Shauna L. Stroud purchased from Bank of New York Mellon for $71,000, residential, 11/16.

    3012 W. First St., Langhals Enterprises LLC purchased from SSS Properties LLC for $341,604, commercial (with buildings), 1/17.

    3012 W. First St., SSS Properties LLC purchased from Richard W. Pearson revocable trust for $350,000, commercial (with buildings), 1/17.

    2431 W. First St., Twin Ports Investments LLC purchased from Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. for $10,255, residential, 1/17.

    3132 Greysolon Place, Molly E. Tryon purchased from Vernon and Ruth E. Larson for $237,000, residential, 1/17.

    1918 Lawn St., Bora Inc. purchased from Keith A. and Sharon M. Finstrom for $215,000, residential, 2/17.

    36 E. Niagara St., Abbie J. Demeyer, et al., purchased from Daniel W. and Jodie Johnson for $165,000, residential, 1/17.

    225 Oak Bend Drive, Lakeview Christian Academy Inc. purchased from Jeffrey M. and Jill Widness for $168,375, residential, 1/17.

    4420 Oakley St., Jacqueline K. Buffington purchased from Kyle H. and Emily K. Sexe for $167,000, residential, 2/17.

    351 Snively Road, Michael Puhl purchased from Richard C. Eilers for $72,000, residential, 1/17.

    2802 W. Superior St., Langhals Enterprises LLC purchased from Duluth Tire and Oil Inc. for $359,876, commercial (with buildings), 1/17.

    2311 E. Third St., Megan Browning and David Blades purchased from Charles Gessert and Barbara Stark for $565,000, residential, 2/17.

    Bare land, Duluth Economic Development Authority purchased from St. Louis County Land and Minerals Department for $14,000, 1/17.

    Explore related topics:Businessmatter s of record
    Advertisement