Ignite Studio opens downtown

Ignite Studio, formerly Zstudio, recently opened in its new location at 207 W. Superior St. and is offering free classes through Feb. 13.

Zstudio opened in 2011 with a focus on Zumba, the dance-based fitness program. As Ignite Studio, offerings have expanded and will continue to grow inside the 6,000-square-foot space.

The business was previously located at 115 W. First St., which is for rent.

Call 216-6996 or visit www.ignitestudioduluth.com to learn more.