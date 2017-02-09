Allete shedding real estate business

"This really has been a strategy we've been employing for several years now, to sell the acreage we have," said spokeswoman Amy Rutledge. "We're down to about 5,000 acres total."

Last week the Daytona Beach News-Journal reported Allete Properties subsidiary Palm Coast Holdings would be closing its office at the end of March and turning over its holdings to a broker there. The move follows the sale of the Ormond Crossings development and Lake Swamp wetland mitigation bank last year.

Securities and Exchange Commission filings show the company is ready to sell off its entire portfolio, however such a move "is likely to result in sales proceeds below the book value of the real estate assets."

Allete said in its 2015 annual report that "market conditions for real estate in Florida have required us to review our land inventories for impairment." That resulted in the company writing down the value of its properties by $22.3 million after tax, bringing the value of Allete Properties investments to $50.1 million at the end of 2015, according to SEC filings.

Allete first purchased property in Florida in 1991, according to News Tribune archives, and grew its holdings through the early part of the century.

The property subsidiary has remained a small fraction of Allete's overall business, which had operating revenues of nearly $1.5 billion in 2015.

As it moves away from real estate, Rutledge said the company "has been and will continue" to focus on its energy-related businesses, such as Allete Clean Energy and U.S. Water, in addition to operating Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light & Power.

SEC filings say proceeds from real estate sales will be "strategically deployed to support growth in our energy infrastructure and related services businesses."

Allete will release its 2016 earnings next week and hold an investor call Tuesday morning at 9.