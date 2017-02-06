Property Transactions for Feb. 6, 2017

Recommended for you

607 S. 71st Ave. W., Heidi Jones purchased from Timothy Chambers, et al., for $96,000, residential, 1/17.

5405 Albion St., Maria and Cory Solarz purchased from Steven and Gloria Sorenson for $130,000, residential, 1/17.

910 Baylis St., Michael and Cynthia A. Prosnick purchased from Carl and Janet Schramm for $200,000, residential, 1/17.

1110 Butternut Ave., Michael and Maria Robbins purchased from Swift County 153 Partnership for $60,000, residential - bare land, 1/17.

833 Dickerman Ave., Brian and Robin Schmidt purchased from Wayne J. Askelson for $92,900, residential, 1/17.

4612 Dodge St., John Schmid purchased from Stephen and Diane Kaarbo for $159,900, residential, 1/17.

5326 Glendale St., Kent D. and Rhonda L. Houston purchased from Laura Plys for $155,000, residential, 1/17.

107 Greenwood Lane, Christine and David J. Papineau purchased from Tyler M. Freeman for $205,000, residential, 1/17.

2304 Hanford Ave., Portia Medford purchased from Randy and Carleen Mattson for $435,000, residential, 1/17.

13107 W. Ninth St., Marc E. Grenier purchased from Pamela A. Sedor for $167,500, residential, 1/17.

5712 Olney St., Sara Skyberg purchased from Kelly and Andrew Johnson for $112,000, residential, 1/17.

4807 Otsego St., Jessica L. Jagodzinske purchased from Christopher and Patricia Donald for $149,350, residential, 1/17.

3010 Piedmont Ave., Jeffrey R. Sinnott purchased from Kyle and Kelly Poldoski for $178,000, residential, 1/17.

5302 Ramsey St., Bruce G. and Christine Loppnow purchased from Jerilyn K. Fortner for $185,000, residential, 1/17.

3101 Restormel St., JCRR Properties LLC purchased from Hoch, Belcastro and Agustsson for $102,500, residential, 1/17.

520 E. Seventh St., Aqua Vista LLC purchased from U.S. Bank National Association for $29,559, residential, 1/17.

715 W. Sixth St., Brandon T. Heddens purchased from Federal National Mortgage Association for $105,000, residential, 1/17.

6030 E. Superior St., Carol A. Boyd purchased from Robert and Lori-Lee Schmitt for $278,500, residential, 1/17.

2307 E. Superior St., Prospect North LLC purchased from Mathew Carter for $300,000, residential, 10/16.

2832 W. Third St., Charles E. Obije purchased from St. Louis County Land and Minerals Department for $24,513, 10/16.

1914 Wallace Ave., Philip M. and Skye M. Boyechko purchased from Charles W. and Deborah Richards for $200,000, residential, 8/16.

418 W. Winona St., Brett C. Udesen purchased from Robert C. Murray Jr. for $365,000, residential, 1/17.

Address unassigned, Suresh Mereddy and R. Mallepalli purchased from Daniel and Tiffany Ellis for $144,000, residential, 12/16.

Residential bare land, Jon and Hilary Reich purchased from Charles H. and Karen S. Andresen for $175,000, residential - bare land, 1/17.

Residential bare land, The Ledges on Lake Superior purchased from Lakewalk Townhomes LLC for $608,000, residential - bare land, 1/17.

Bare land, Charles E. Obije purchased from St. Louis County Land and Minerals Department for $18,593, 10/16.