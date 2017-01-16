Biz Buzz for Jan. 16, 2017
HIRES AND PROMOTIONS
- Range Center announced Kim Phelps was hired as the culinary arts manager and Tamra Erickson was promoted to associate residential program supervisor of two of its residential homes.
Phelps has more than 10 years of experience in dietary services and most recently managed the food service programs at Salvation Army in Virginia.
Erickson previously worked as residential program instructor and program trainer.
AWARDS AND RECOGNITIONS
- Frost River in Duluth received the American Made Outdoor Gear Award for the 10-50 employee category during the Outdoor Retailer Winter Market in Salt Lake City. The outdoor gear store was honored for its waxed-canvas packs, bags and accessories made in Duluth.
- Edison Electric Institute recognized Minnesota Power with the Emergency Recovery Award for its outstanding power-restoration efforts in response to last July's severe wind storm throughout northeastern Minnesota. Minnesota Power employees and mutual aid responders worked to restore power to the 57,000 affected customers for more than 31,000 hours. The area utilities company was selected by a panel of judges following an international nomination process.
- Adolphson Real Estate announced Barb Hanson and Leslie Nooyen were named top sales agents for December.
RETIREMENTS
- Duluth Tire and Oil co-founder Steve Sorenson retired after 40 years of ownership and operation with Duluth Tire and Oil as well Custom Cap of Duluth and Pro Tire of Hermantown. Sorenson is a veteran of the Navy Seabees and a 1968 graduate of Duluth Denfeld High School. Upon retirement, Sorenson sold his shares in the three car parts companies to My Tire Place in Delaware. His son, Matthew Sorenson, and Craig Saari will remain part-owners of the three companies.
CERTIFICATIONS AND ACCREDITATIONS
- University of Wisconsin-Superior's Center for Continuing Education announced Brittany Swenson of Securitas USA in Duluth and Marlys King of Pettibone Heavy Equipment in Superior earned their Human Resource Certificates. The certificate program requires 48 hours of training in team-building, coaching, human resource management and labor management.
NEW BUSINESS/RELOCATIONS/ACQUISITIONS
- St. Luke's acquired Northland Ear, Nose and Throat Associates. The clinic is located in Suite 301 of St. Luke's Medical Office Pavilion at 920 E. First St. in Duluth and was renamed St. Luke's Ear, Nose and Throat Associates. It's open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m weekdays. Phone number is (218) 249-6279.
- Discount Duluth, an off-price retailer, opened this month in West Duluth's Spirit Valley Shopping Center in Suite B12 at 215 N. Central Ave.. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Website is discountduluth.com. Owners Joel and Reed Elling can be reached at (218) 491-5414 or discountduluth@gmail.com.
- Charlene Litchke of Duluth, a former Chicago Spanish teacher, opened Duluth Spanish Language Center in Suite 205 at 4899 Miller Trunk Highway in Hermantown. The language center offers Spanish classes designed for business, healthcare, adults, travel and children. Center hours are by appointment 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Website is spanishduluth.com and phone number is (218) 409-6364.