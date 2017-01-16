Biz Buzz for Jan. 16, 2017

Phelps has more than 10 years of experience in dietary services and most recently managed the food service programs at Salvation Army in Virginia.

Erickson previously worked as residential program instructor and program trainer.

Adolphson Real Estate hired agents Scott Pavelski and Rachel Betts Larson.

James Schwindeman was hired as vice president of operations by Premium Plant Services' Hibbing office. Schwindeman previously worked as a principal field engineer for Halliburton Energy Services at various locations in Texas. He is a Army veteran and holds a bachelor's degree in business from Texas Tech University in Lubbock.

Tony Wilson was hired as a financial planner for Ryan Financial Group in Hibbing. Wilson has nine years of experience in financial services and previously worked with Ameriprise Financial. He holds a bachelor's degree in economics from University of North Dakota in Grand Forks.

AWARDS AND RECOGNITIONS

in Duluth received the American Made Outdoor Gear Award for the 10-50 employee category during the Outdoor Retailer Winter Market in Salt Lake City. The outdoor gear store was honored for its waxed-canvas packs, bags and accessories made in Duluth. Edison Electric Institute recognized Minnesota Power with the Emergency Recovery Award for its outstanding power-restoration efforts in response to last July's severe wind storm throughout northeastern Minnesota. Minnesota Power employees and mutual aid responders worked to restore power to the 57,000 affected customers for more than 31,000 hours. The area utilities company was selected by a panel of judges following an international nomination process.

RETIREMENTS

Duluth Tire and Oil co-founder Steve Sorenson retired after 40 years of ownership and operation with Duluth Tire and Oil as well Custom Cap of Duluth and Pro Tire of Hermantown. Sorenson is a veteran of the Navy Seabees and a 1968 graduate of Duluth Denfeld High School. Upon retirement, Sorenson sold his shares in the three car parts companies to My Tire Place in Delaware. His son, Matthew Sorenson, and Craig Saari will remain part-owners of the three companies.

CERTIFICATIONS AND ACCREDITATIONS

University of Wisconsin-Superior's Center for Continuing Education announced Brittany Swenson of Securitas USA in Duluth and Marlys King of Pettibone Heavy Equipment in Superior earned their Human Resource Certificates. The certificate program requires 48 hours of training in team-building, coaching, human resource management and labor management.

NEW BUSINESS/RELOCATIONS/ACQUISITIONS