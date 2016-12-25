The Memo: What to know in business this week for Dec. 26

It’s a drop in the bucket compared to the $8.5 million that 50,000 visitors poured into Minneapolis and St. Paul using the online rental service, but the Ryder Cup was likely a big part of that.

Meaning: Get your act together, Northland, and let’s host a major golf tournament. There’s money to be made!

The Word

“We’ve had downturns in northern Minnesota — right now we’re at a time of growth in terms of aviation,” said U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar amid a backdrop of live country music and hundreds of mingling Cirrus employees and friends at the company’s first jet delivery and new finishing center unveiling last week.

One could say the sector is soaring, flying high, riding the clouds, skyrocketing, cruising along and all manner of aerodynamic metaphors — but there’s still the need to train, recruit and retain a local workforce for the bevy of new jobs opening up.

The Lead

Speaking of aviation, there’s a no-news-is-good-news situation coming out of the Duluth International Airport. Reports that Delta was trimming service at MSP early next year were unfounded, a spokesman told me, and no changes are planned for Delta service at DLH.

And speaking of DLH, can we please make #DLH the designated hashtag when referencing Duluth on social media? I’m sure the folks at DLH Clothing, at least, would appreciate it.

The Happy Hour

Washburn is back in the beer business as Ashland-based South Shore Brewery has opened a big new brewing facility in the Chequamegon Bay city.

It’s the first operating brewery in Washburn in 102 years and comes attached to the Lake Superior Taphouse on Bayfield Street. Let your cup runneth over with nut brown ale, all.

The Meeting: Boxing Day

As one might expect, there aren’t many business events to attend during the 52nd week of the Year of the Dumpster Fire, but you can keep the capitalism in your belly fueled by partaking in the Canadian/British tradition of Boxing Day.

Much like Thanksgiving, it’s a day to spend time with loved ones standing in queue at a store and/or yelling at the television.

Return some gifts, cash in on sales and watch some soccer while the Christmas tree burns in the fireplace, because chances are you have the day off thanks to Dec. 25 landing on a Sunday, and what else are you going to do?

The Memo is a weekly roundup of things to know, ya know? Send business news of all kinds to biz@duluthnews.com and give Premier League business reporter Brooks Johnson a call every now and then at (218) 723-5329.