Biz Buzz for Dec. 26

* Essentia Health announced the following:

Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic hired Lauren Carolan as a nurse practitioner in the neurosurgery department. Carolan earned her master’s degree in nursing from the University of Rochester (N.Y.). She is certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

Essentia Health-Sandstone hired speech pathologist Tara Dettle of Superior and physical therapist Allyson Loupe of Askov.

Dettle earned her master’s degree in speech language pathology from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. She is board certified by the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association.

Loupe received her doctorate in physical therapy from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth. She will provide women’s health and pelvic therapy services.

* Lindsey Schiff of South Range joined Arrowhead Psychological Clinic as a psychotherapist. Schiff earned her bachelor’s degree and her master’s degree in clinical mental health from the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

* Hermantown Area Chamber of Commerce named new members to its 2017 Executive Committee including: board president Terri Kragseth, principal consultant at Encompass Solutions; vice president Jenn Ryan, senior vice president at National Bank of Commerce; treasurer Dwayne Haapanen, general manager at Kolar Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac; and secretary Topher Davis, an attorney with Maki and Overom.

* Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board in Ashland added the following board members: Ruthe Batulis of Spooner, RAB Consulting; Jennifer Shearer of Ladysmith, Wis., Indianhead Community Action Agency; and Brian Nelson of Ironworkers Local Union No. 512 AFL-C.

* The Iron Mining Association of Minnesota elected the following new board members:

Jon Anderson of Virginia, Road Machinery and Supplies; Brian Maki of Superior, Lakehead Constructors; Matt Thibodeau of Duluth, Thibodeau, Johnson and Feriancek; and board producer director Tim Kalisch, US Steel.

AWARDS AND RECOGNITIONS

* North Star Credit Union in Cook received the second place Desjardins Youth and Adult Financial Education Awards from the Credit Union National Association for its efforts to educate the community in financial literacy. North Star’s Bunch of Students Saving program works to teach students at North Woods School in Cook about financial topics such as money management and saving. North Star will be honored during an awards March ceremony in Washington, D.C.

CERTIFICATIONS AND ACCREDITATIONS

* Community Memorial Hospital in Cloquet earned the Certificate of Compliance after it passed an inspection by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid/Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments. The hospital is inspected every two years to evaluate its compliance with quality standards.

* Goodwill Industries Vocational Enterprises of Duluth received three-year reaccreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, an independent, nonprofit accreditor of health and human services. The reaccreditation is for Goodwill’s community employment services, employment planning services and organizational employment services.

* Thrivent Financial, which has a Duluth office, was given an AA+ insurer financial strength rating by Fitch Ratings in recognition of the financial services agency’s overall financial strength and claims-paying ability.

