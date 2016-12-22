Roxbury hired as new circulation director for News Tribune

He's even more pleased with the people he now comes to work with.

"From the managers right below me all the way down to the carriers — it's amazing what I've inherited," he said.

Roxbury started as circulation director Oct. 31, in a role he's held for more than a decade at other newspapers. The circulation director — circ director, if you want to be in on the slang — oversees the delivery of the paper, customer service and marketing.

"Rich is a rarity in that he has strengths in all those areas," said News Tribune Publisher Neal Ronquist. "He understands very well the differing needs and challenges that all three facets have."

Roxbury had been circulation director under Ronquist at the Traverse City Record-Eagle in Michigan. Ronquist was publisher of that paper for two years before joining the News Tribune early in 2015.

"I got to know him well, and his skillset, his passion and enthusiasm is noticeable," the publisher said of Roxbury. "He has a real energy and passion for what he does."

Roxbury replaces Lee Egland, who left this fall to pursue other opportunities.

A Michigan native, Roxbury joined the newspaper industry after a career in graphics and service in the Navy — service his daughter, now enrolled in the Naval Academy, is following.

Roxbury says he's ready for the challenges facing print media, and his colleagues agree.

"Overall I think he will be great for the company, because he is not afraid to get things done and make changes where needed," said JoLissa Kowalik, circulation marketing manager. "Being in an industry that changes so swiftly, you need someone who will make things happen to be able to remain successful through it all."

Ronquist said Roxbury is especially capable of handling the distribution network that comprises the paper's circulation, made especially complex by geography, climate and the number of products the company delivers.

Roxbury, 58, said it will take a while to sharpen service and bring the department to new heights — time he's ready to put in.

"I would love to end my career here," he said.

It took no time, however, for Roxbury to fall in love with Duluth.

"It's just this gem, way up north here."