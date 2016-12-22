New chair named for area aviation group
Sue Boudrie has been tapped to chair the Northern Aero Alliance for 2017.
"The NAA enters its eighth year and no doubt will continue to grow under Sue's leadership," said Dan Larson, outgoing chairman of the regional aviation industry group. "This area has an amazing talent pool, and Sue is a prime example."
Boudrie is operations manager at Ikonics Advanced Material Solutions division, the Duluth company's quickly-growing aerospace arm. She brings more than 35 years of experience in the industry, including work for Boeing and 21 years in the Air Force Reserves.
"I am honored to chair the NAA in 2017. There is a solid commitment of members to identify and develop aviation opportunities, not only for businesses, but for anyone interested in a career in aviation-related fields," she said. "I am looking forward to working closely with the aviation industry professionals and partners of NAA as we focus on awareness of those opportunities."
Boudrie, who has a bachelor's in business management and a master's in organization management, moved to Duluth from Mesa, Ariz., in 2014.
More than 40 aviation businesses and stakeholders are members of the NAA, which meets bimonthly to strengthen the aerospace industry in the Twin Ports.
To join or learn more about the group, email info@northernaeroalliance.com.